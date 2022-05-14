S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now 
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
GOP's new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for formula shortage
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia
Musk puts Twitter buy 'on hold,' casting doubt on $44B deal
Live updates | Zelenskyy: No one can predict length of war
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now 
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
GOP's new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for formula shortage
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia
Musk puts Twitter buy 'on hold,' casting doubt on $44B deal
Live updates | Zelenskyy: No one can predict length of war
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now 
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
GOP's new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for formula shortage
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia
Musk puts Twitter buy 'on hold,' casting doubt on $44B deal
Live updates | Zelenskyy: No one can predict length of war
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now 
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
GOP's new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for formula shortage
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia
Musk puts Twitter buy 'on hold,' casting doubt on $44B deal
Live updates | Zelenskyy: No one can predict length of war

Google And Amazon Lessons Inspire Entrepreneur To Build $1.5Bn Startup

Friday, May 13, 2022 | ValueWalk

Faisal Masud, CEO of e-commerce startup Fabric, says he climbed up the ranks at Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google - Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - and learned everything he could about their business cores to develop a company currently worth over $1.5 billion.

Applying Experience

Masud told CNBC that, after becoming CEO of the company, he worked hard to implement every drop of knowledge he acquired by working at these two tech giants. He implemented a culture of success, empathy, and efficiency, which has taken Fabric to achieve a solid market cap.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The entrepreneur said, “Culturally, we’ve built a company that’s sort of a hybrid of all the companies I’ve worked at. We’re able to take the best pieces out of the places I’ve had experiences and apply those.”

Fabric creates e-commerce software that is currently challenging well-established platforms such as Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) and Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP).

His approach to culture is a direct result of his 10-year stint at Amazon, and he underlines how work culture can directly exert a positive impact on results and success.

Inspiring Lessons

Masud said he founded part of his success by following one of Jeff Bezos’ leadership principles, “ownership.”

“When something failed, it was nobody’s fault. When something was successful, everybody got to celebrate. That’s not how start-ups work. Someone has to make a decision.”

After a successful career at Amazon, he joined Google where he picked up the one of the company’s more essential values, “empathy.”

“Being very empathetic towards your employees was also very important, because that’s something Google does really well,” he said.

Empathy is, according to him, the most important and long-lasting value he wants to instill in Fabric’s work culture, for which he has come up with the mantra, “Seek to understand before being understood.”

“Listening attentively, versus just because you have to, brings about a thought process that’s different to just executing quickly. Our culture is sort of embedded in the fact that we’re good listeners. But we also use data and facts to make our decisions at the end of the day.”


7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.



View the "7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Salesforce (CRM)
2.765 of 5 stars		$166.91+4.0%N/A111.27Buy$301.74
Shopify (SHOP)
2.2709 of 5 stars		$402.48+13.9%N/A321.98Buy$927.18
Amazon.com (AMZN)
2.7016 of 5 stars		$2,261.10+5.7%N/A54.58Buy$3,817.44
Alphabet (GOOGL)
3.0667 of 5 stars		$2,321.01+2.8%N/A20.99Buy$3,351.83
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.