Google And Meta Face Fresh Antitrust Probe Over ‘Jedi Blue’ Ad Deal

S&P 500   4,215.67 (+0.27%)
DOW   33,098.25 (+0.47%)
QQQ   323.41 (-0.31%)
AAPL   151.99 (-1.77%)
MSFT   282.36 (+0.82%)
FB   190.59 (+1.59%)
GOOGL   2,599.78 (+0.09%)
AMZN   2,920.13 (+0.33%)
TSLA   760.69 (-4.36%)
NVDA   216.94 (-1.84%)
BABA   78.82 (-9.10%)
NIO   14.23 (-11.45%)
AMD   102.48 (-1.74%)
CGC   5.96 (-1.97%)
MU   70.98 (-2.53%)
GE   93.19 (+0.99%)
T   23.08 (-0.47%)
F   15.98 (-0.37%)
DIS   130.83 (-0.70%)
AMC   13.51 (-5.52%)
PFE   51.08 (+1.61%)
PYPL   96.10 (-0.49%)
BA   174.77 (-0.83%)
S&P 500   4,215.67 (+0.27%)
DOW   33,098.25 (+0.47%)
QQQ   323.41 (-0.31%)
AAPL   151.99 (-1.77%)
MSFT   282.36 (+0.82%)
FB   190.59 (+1.59%)
GOOGL   2,599.78 (+0.09%)
AMZN   2,920.13 (+0.33%)
TSLA   760.69 (-4.36%)
NVDA   216.94 (-1.84%)
BABA   78.82 (-9.10%)
NIO   14.23 (-11.45%)
AMD   102.48 (-1.74%)
CGC   5.96 (-1.97%)
MU   70.98 (-2.53%)
GE   93.19 (+0.99%)
T   23.08 (-0.47%)
F   15.98 (-0.37%)
DIS   130.83 (-0.70%)
AMC   13.51 (-5.52%)
PFE   51.08 (+1.61%)
PYPL   96.10 (-0.49%)
BA   174.77 (-0.83%)
S&P 500   4,215.67 (+0.27%)
DOW   33,098.25 (+0.47%)
QQQ   323.41 (-0.31%)
AAPL   151.99 (-1.77%)
MSFT   282.36 (+0.82%)
FB   190.59 (+1.59%)
GOOGL   2,599.78 (+0.09%)
AMZN   2,920.13 (+0.33%)
TSLA   760.69 (-4.36%)
NVDA   216.94 (-1.84%)
BABA   78.82 (-9.10%)
NIO   14.23 (-11.45%)
AMD   102.48 (-1.74%)
CGC   5.96 (-1.97%)
MU   70.98 (-2.53%)
GE   93.19 (+0.99%)
T   23.08 (-0.47%)
F   15.98 (-0.37%)
DIS   130.83 (-0.70%)
AMC   13.51 (-5.52%)
PFE   51.08 (+1.61%)
PYPL   96.10 (-0.49%)
BA   174.77 (-0.83%)
S&P 500   4,215.67 (+0.27%)
DOW   33,098.25 (+0.47%)
QQQ   323.41 (-0.31%)
AAPL   151.99 (-1.77%)
MSFT   282.36 (+0.82%)
FB   190.59 (+1.59%)
GOOGL   2,599.78 (+0.09%)
AMZN   2,920.13 (+0.33%)
TSLA   760.69 (-4.36%)
NVDA   216.94 (-1.84%)
BABA   78.82 (-9.10%)
NIO   14.23 (-11.45%)
AMD   102.48 (-1.74%)
CGC   5.96 (-1.97%)
MU   70.98 (-2.53%)
GE   93.19 (+0.99%)
T   23.08 (-0.47%)
F   15.98 (-0.37%)
DIS   130.83 (-0.70%)
AMC   13.51 (-5.52%)
PFE   51.08 (+1.61%)
PYPL   96.10 (-0.49%)
BA   174.77 (-0.83%)

Google And Meta Face Fresh Antitrust Probe Over ‘Jedi Blue’ Ad Deal

Last updated on Monday, March 14, 2022 | 2022 ValueWalk

U.S. and U.K. regulators have launched parallel antitrust probes into Google Inc —Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)— and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) over ad deal “Jedi Blue.” The big tech giants could have disadvantaged online ad publishers and tech rivals.

Allegations Against Google And Meta

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement quoted by Reuters that “A competing technology to Google's Open Bidding may have been targeted with the aim to weaken it and exclude it from the market for displaying ads on publisher websites and apps.”

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The “Jedi Blue” deal allowed Meta to participate in Google’s Open Bidding program, which rivals header bidding. The latter enables news providers and other publishers to simultaneously offer ad space to several ad networks and exchanges.

“We’re concerned that Google may have teamed up with Meta to put obstacles in the way of competitors who provide important online display advertising services to publishers,” Andrea Coscelli, CEO of the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority, said.

He added, “If one company has a stranglehold over a certain area, it can make it hard for start-ups and smaller businesses to break into the market – and may ultimately reduce customer choice.”

Response

A Meta spokesperson was quoted as saying on CNBC, “Meta’s non-exclusive bidding agreement with Google and the similar agreements we have with other bidding platforms, have helped to increase competition for ad placements.”

“These business relationships enable Meta to deliver more value to advertisers and publishers, resulting in better outcomes for all. We will cooperate with both inquiries,” the spokesperson added.

Both companies are currently under investigation by the EU over similar allegations, and Google was already ordered to pay $8.8 billion in antitrust fines in the last ten years.

In the U.S., Texas and other 15 states filed an antitrust complaint against the internet giant alleging that its deal with Facebook aimed at countering header bidding, which publishers wanted to use to make more money from online ads on their websites, as Reuters reports.

Google and Meta are part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders' families.


7 Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Slumps

At times of volatility, it can be hard for even experienced investors to stay the course. Yet over time, stocks have consistently increased in value. And growth stocks tend to be among the ones that show the largest gains. Growth stocks are companies that analysts believe will grow at a rate that is significantly above the market average.

These stocks are also characterized by companies that invest a significant portion of its profits back into its business in order to accelerate growth. This is opposed to value stocks that make returning a portion of its profits to shareholders a priority. This typically occurs in the form of a dividend. One misconception of growth stocks is that they have a high correlation with the market. It’s true that when the market is moving higher, these stocks tend to outperform. However, when the market is moving lower, these stocks sometimes perform better.

So why should you consider buying growth stocks now? The reason is this. In many cases, the company’s underlying fundamentals are still positive, but the sentiment has changed. And that means it’s a good time to buy these stocks on sale.

View the "7 Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Slumps".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOGL)2.6$2,599.78+0.1%N/A23.16Buy$3,425.29
Meta Platforms (FB)3.0$190.59+1.6%N/A13.81Buy$333.19
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.