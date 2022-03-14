Google And Meta Face Fresh Antitrust Probe Over ‘Jedi Blue’ Ad Deal

U.S. and U.K. regulators have launched parallel antitrust probes into Google Inc —Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)— and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) over ad deal “Jedi Blue.” The big tech giants could have disadvantaged online ad publishers and tech rivals.

Allegations Against Google And Meta

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement quoted by Reuters that “A competing technology to Google's Open Bidding may have been targeted with the aim to weaken it and exclude it from the market for displaying ads on publisher websites and apps.”

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The “Jedi Blue” deal allowed Meta to participate in Google’s Open Bidding program, which rivals header bidding. The latter enables news providers and other publishers to simultaneously offer ad space to several ad networks and exchanges.

“We’re concerned that Google may have teamed up with Meta to put obstacles in the way of competitors who provide important online display advertising services to publishers,” Andrea Coscelli, CEO of the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority, said.

He added, “If one company has a stranglehold over a certain area, it can make it hard for start-ups and smaller businesses to break into the market – and may ultimately reduce customer choice.”

Response

A Meta spokesperson was quoted as saying on CNBC, “Meta’s non-exclusive bidding agreement with Google and the similar agreements we have with other bidding platforms, have helped to increase competition for ad placements.”

“These business relationships enable Meta to deliver more value to advertisers and publishers, resulting in better outcomes for all. We will cooperate with both inquiries,” the spokesperson added.

Both companies are currently under investigation by the EU over similar allegations, and Google was already ordered to pay $8.8 billion in antitrust fines in the last ten years.

In the U.S., Texas and other 15 states filed an antitrust complaint against the internet giant alleging that its deal with Facebook aimed at countering header bidding, which publishers wanted to use to make more money from online ads on their websites, as Reuters reports.

Google and Meta are part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders' families.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Alphabet (GOOGL) 2.6 $2,599.78 +0.1% N/A 23.16 Buy $3,425.29 Meta Platforms (FB) 3.0 $190.59 +1.6% N/A 13.81 Buy $333.19

At times of volatility, it can be hard for even experienced investors to stay the course. Yet over time, stocks have consistently increased in value. And growth stocks tend to be among the ones that show the largest gains. Growth stocks are companies that analysts believe will grow at a rate that is significantly above the market average.These stocks are also characterized by companies that invest a significant portion of its profits back into its business in order to accelerate growth. This is opposed to value stocks that make returning a portion of its profits to shareholders a priority. This typically occurs in the form of a dividend. One misconception of growth stocks is that they have a high correlation with the market. It’s true that when the market is moving higher, these stocks tend to outperform. However, when the market is moving lower, these stocks sometimes perform better.So why should you consider buying growth stocks now? The reason is this. In many cases, the company’s underlying fundamentals are still positive, but the sentiment has changed. And that means it’s a good time to buy these stocks on sale.