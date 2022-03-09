Google Announces $5.4 Billion Acquisition Of Mandiant

S&P 500   4,252.70 (+1.97%)
DOW   33,202.04 (+1.74%)
QQQ   331.08 (+2.39%)
AAPL   161.26 (+2.43%)
MSFT   282.63 (+2.46%)
FB   194.77 (+2.35%)
GOOGL   2,610.50 (+2.69%)
AMZN   2,780.01 (+2.20%)
TSLA   843.01 (+2.26%)
NVDA   224.00 (+4.12%)
BABA   99.95 (+2.51%)
NIO   18.69 (+3.95%)
AMD   109.61 (+3.87%)
MU   80.08 (+3.78%)
GE   90.79 (+2.99%)
T   23.23 (+1.00%)
F   16.58 (+3.43%)
DIS   134.71 (+2.25%)
AMC   15.74 (+2.27%)
PFE   48.10 (+1.39%)
PYPL   97.96 (+3.22%)
ACB   3.40 (+3.66%)
S&P 500   4,252.70 (+1.97%)
DOW   33,202.04 (+1.74%)
QQQ   331.08 (+2.39%)
AAPL   161.26 (+2.43%)
MSFT   282.63 (+2.46%)
FB   194.77 (+2.35%)
GOOGL   2,610.50 (+2.69%)
AMZN   2,780.01 (+2.20%)
TSLA   843.01 (+2.26%)
NVDA   224.00 (+4.12%)
BABA   99.95 (+2.51%)
NIO   18.69 (+3.95%)
AMD   109.61 (+3.87%)
MU   80.08 (+3.78%)
GE   90.79 (+2.99%)
T   23.23 (+1.00%)
F   16.58 (+3.43%)
DIS   134.71 (+2.25%)
AMC   15.74 (+2.27%)
PFE   48.10 (+1.39%)
PYPL   97.96 (+3.22%)
ACB   3.40 (+3.66%)
S&P 500   4,252.70 (+1.97%)
DOW   33,202.04 (+1.74%)
QQQ   331.08 (+2.39%)
AAPL   161.26 (+2.43%)
MSFT   282.63 (+2.46%)
FB   194.77 (+2.35%)
GOOGL   2,610.50 (+2.69%)
AMZN   2,780.01 (+2.20%)
TSLA   843.01 (+2.26%)
NVDA   224.00 (+4.12%)
BABA   99.95 (+2.51%)
NIO   18.69 (+3.95%)
AMD   109.61 (+3.87%)
MU   80.08 (+3.78%)
GE   90.79 (+2.99%)
T   23.23 (+1.00%)
F   16.58 (+3.43%)
DIS   134.71 (+2.25%)
AMC   15.74 (+2.27%)
PFE   48.10 (+1.39%)
PYPL   97.96 (+3.22%)
ACB   3.40 (+3.66%)
S&P 500   4,252.70 (+1.97%)
DOW   33,202.04 (+1.74%)
QQQ   331.08 (+2.39%)
AAPL   161.26 (+2.43%)
MSFT   282.63 (+2.46%)
FB   194.77 (+2.35%)
GOOGL   2,610.50 (+2.69%)
AMZN   2,780.01 (+2.20%)
TSLA   843.01 (+2.26%)
NVDA   224.00 (+4.12%)
BABA   99.95 (+2.51%)
NIO   18.69 (+3.95%)
AMD   109.61 (+3.87%)
MU   80.08 (+3.78%)
GE   90.79 (+2.99%)
T   23.23 (+1.00%)
F   16.58 (+3.43%)
DIS   134.71 (+2.25%)
AMC   15.74 (+2.27%)
PFE   48.10 (+1.39%)
PYPL   97.96 (+3.22%)
ACB   3.40 (+3.66%)

Google Announces $5.4 Billion Acquisition Of Mandiant

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | ValueWalk

Google - Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - is set to acquire cybersecurity company Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) for a whopping $5.4 billion, in a move that sees the internet giant invest in protection for its cloud services.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Major Deal

As reported by CNBC, Google will pay $23 a share for Mandiant —founded in 2004— and if approved by regulators and closed by the end of this year, it could be the biggest deal since the company’s $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility on 2012.

With the acquisition, Google will bolster its cloud computing department and set sights on catching up with Azure by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon Web Services by Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said in a statement, “Organizations around the world are facing unprecedented cybersecurity challenges as the sophistication and severity of attacks that were previously used to target major governments are now being used to target companies in every industry.”

“We look forward to welcoming Mandiant to Google Cloud to further enhance our security operations suite and advisory services, and help customers address their most important security challenges,” he added.

Bolstering Security

According to MarketWatch, Mandiant will help improve Google's advisory services, threat detection and intelligence, automation and response tools, testing and validation and managed defense.

As cyber-attacks are growing in number and the Russia-Ukraine conflict can traverse towards the digital realm via cyber terrorism groups, Google is making sure to improve its security footprint and chase differentiation in a cloud business dominated Microsoft and Amazon.

“Cloud stalwarts Amazon and Microsoft will now be pressured into M&A and further bulk up its cloud platforms,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said.

“We believe cyber names such as Varonis, Tenable, CyberArk, Qualys, Rapid7, SailPoint, and Ping standout as potential M&A candidates in cyber security —among a handful of private players— given these vendors laser focus on protecting next generation cloud workloads from cyber-attacks.”

Google is part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders' families.


7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll

Americans are facing a historic supply chain crisis. The solutions are simple on the one hand and maddeningly complex on the other. And no industry embodies that complexity more than the trucking industry. Just getting the barges unloaded will not be enough. Those goods have to be transported to a final destination.

For that, we’re going to need trucks. And those trucks will need drivers. According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), approximately 70% of consumer goods in the United States are transported by trucks. However, for a variety of reasons, the industry faces a shortage of qualified drivers.

How extreme is that shortage? The ATA estimates that the shortage of qualified truck drivers sits at over 50,000 and continues to grow. In fact, it suggests that over 900,000 drivers are needed and there simply are not enough qualified drivers to meet that demand.

We’re not going to see one million new drivers on the road by the end of the year. And even if we did, trucking companies will be a beneficiary as the industry rises to meet this moment. This also means that investors should be eyeing trucking stocks. And that’s why we’ve prepared this special presentation which identifies seven trucking stocks that are excellent opportunities at this time.

View the "7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOGL)2.6$2,617.99+3.0%N/A23.33Buy$3,425.29
Mandiant (MNDT)1.3$21.98-0.3%N/A5.77Hold$16.50
Microsoft (MSFT)3.6$283.85+2.9%0.87%30.23Buy$358.52
Amazon.com (AMZN)2.7$2,785.01+2.4%N/A42.99Buy$4,218.86
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.