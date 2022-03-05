S&P 500   4,328.87
DOW   33,614.80
QQQ   337.30
3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now  
3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia's war in Ukraine
Stocks tumble as war overshadows 'fantastic' US jobs data
Live updates: Putin says Ukraine must meet Russian demands
MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
How major US stock indexes fared Friday
S&P 500   4,328.87
DOW   33,614.80
QQQ   337.30
3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now  
3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia's war in Ukraine
Stocks tumble as war overshadows 'fantastic' US jobs data
Live updates: Putin says Ukraine must meet Russian demands
MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
How major US stock indexes fared Friday
S&P 500   4,328.87
DOW   33,614.80
QQQ   337.30
3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now  
3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia's war in Ukraine
Stocks tumble as war overshadows 'fantastic' US jobs data
Live updates: Putin says Ukraine must meet Russian demands
MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
How major US stock indexes fared Friday
S&P 500   4,328.87
DOW   33,614.80
QQQ   337.30
3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now  
3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia's war in Ukraine
Stocks tumble as war overshadows 'fantastic' US jobs data
Live updates: Putin says Ukraine must meet Russian demands
MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Google Initiates Proceedings To End Its Remote Work Policies

Last updated on Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 2022 ValueWalk

Google - Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - has mandated its employees in specific U.S., U.K., and Asia Pacific offices to go back about three days a week as of April 4. With this, the Silicon Valley giant is taking its first steps to end its Covid-triggered remote work policies.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Hybrid Work

According to Reuters, Google is making its transition to hybrid work as the decline in COVID-19 cases is facilitating the gradual workers’ return to premises.

An email sent to workers and disclosed by the news agency read: “Advances in prevention and treatment, the steady decline in cases we continue to see and the improved safety measures we have implemented ... now mean we can officially begin the transition to the hybrid workweek.”

Google’s move follows that of other tech giants that have urged workers to return to office amid dropping Covid cases. Although remote work remains voluntary via permanent company policies among other firms, the internet giant, in particular, has taken a more forceful approach.

“Google expects most employees will be in offices about three days a week, with some variance by team and role,” Reuters reports.

Conditions

John Casey, Google’s vice president of global benefits, wrote in an email that all employees required to return to office must be fully vaccinated or show an approved exemption. Those who have not received the shot and are unable to show an exemption will have the opportunity to seek one or apply for permanent remote work.

According to Casey, fully-vaccinated employees will not have to wear masks in Bay Area premises.

“Google declined to specify the other locations returning to normal on April 4, pending formal announcements to workers at those sites.”

Casey revealed that the internet company has approved about 14,000 workers worldwide to move to a different location or work remotely to the full —about 15% of remote work applicants have seen their requests turned down.

Google is part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders' families.


7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.

But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.

That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.

However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.

View the "7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOGL)2.6$2,638.13-1.5%N/A23.51Buy$3,425.29
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.