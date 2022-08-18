Google workers demand abortion protections, data privacy

S&P 500   4,278.90 (+0.11%)
DOW   33,902.92 (-0.23%)
QQQ   329.61 (+0.34%)
AAPL   174.51 (-0.02%)
MSFT   291.37 (+0.02%)
META   175.70 (+0.49%)
GOOGL   120.36 (+0.68%)
AMZN   142.62 (+0.37%)
TSLA   914.55 (+0.28%)
NVDA   188.30 (+2.70%)
NIO   19.89 (-0.95%)
BABA   90.85 (+1.20%)
AMD   100.95 (+2.73%)
MU   63.41 (+2.90%)
T   18.46 (+0.22%)
CGC   3.82 (-5.91%)
F   16.09 (+0.37%)
GE   79.36 (-0.70%)
DIS   122.61 (-0.16%)
AMC   19.97 (-6.51%)
PYPL   99.54 (+0.12%)
PFE   48.46 (-1.64%)
NFLX   245.78 (+1.92%)
S&P 500   4,278.90 (+0.11%)
DOW   33,902.92 (-0.23%)
QQQ   329.61 (+0.34%)
AAPL   174.51 (-0.02%)
MSFT   291.37 (+0.02%)
META   175.70 (+0.49%)
GOOGL   120.36 (+0.68%)
AMZN   142.62 (+0.37%)
TSLA   914.55 (+0.28%)
NVDA   188.30 (+2.70%)
NIO   19.89 (-0.95%)
BABA   90.85 (+1.20%)
AMD   100.95 (+2.73%)
MU   63.41 (+2.90%)
T   18.46 (+0.22%)
CGC   3.82 (-5.91%)
F   16.09 (+0.37%)
GE   79.36 (-0.70%)
DIS   122.61 (-0.16%)
AMC   19.97 (-6.51%)
PYPL   99.54 (+0.12%)
PFE   48.46 (-1.64%)
NFLX   245.78 (+1.92%)
S&P 500   4,278.90 (+0.11%)
DOW   33,902.92 (-0.23%)
QQQ   329.61 (+0.34%)
AAPL   174.51 (-0.02%)
MSFT   291.37 (+0.02%)
META   175.70 (+0.49%)
GOOGL   120.36 (+0.68%)
AMZN   142.62 (+0.37%)
TSLA   914.55 (+0.28%)
NVDA   188.30 (+2.70%)
NIO   19.89 (-0.95%)
BABA   90.85 (+1.20%)
AMD   100.95 (+2.73%)
MU   63.41 (+2.90%)
T   18.46 (+0.22%)
CGC   3.82 (-5.91%)
F   16.09 (+0.37%)
GE   79.36 (-0.70%)
DIS   122.61 (-0.16%)
AMC   19.97 (-6.51%)
PYPL   99.54 (+0.12%)
PFE   48.46 (-1.64%)
NFLX   245.78 (+1.92%)
S&P 500   4,278.90 (+0.11%)
DOW   33,902.92 (-0.23%)
QQQ   329.61 (+0.34%)
AAPL   174.51 (-0.02%)
MSFT   291.37 (+0.02%)
META   175.70 (+0.49%)
GOOGL   120.36 (+0.68%)
AMZN   142.62 (+0.37%)
TSLA   914.55 (+0.28%)
NVDA   188.30 (+2.70%)
NIO   19.89 (-0.95%)
BABA   90.85 (+1.20%)
AMD   100.95 (+2.73%)
MU   63.41 (+2.90%)
T   18.46 (+0.22%)
CGC   3.82 (-5.91%)
F   16.09 (+0.37%)
GE   79.36 (-0.70%)
DIS   122.61 (-0.16%)
AMC   19.97 (-6.51%)
PYPL   99.54 (+0.12%)
PFE   48.46 (-1.64%)
NFLX   245.78 (+1.92%)

Google workers demand abortion protections, data privacy

Thu., August 18, 2022 | The Associated Press


A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept. 24, 2019. Hundreds of Google employees are petitioning the company to extend its abortion healthcare benefits to contract workers and to strengthen privacy protections for Google users searching for abortion information online. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of Google employees are petitioning the company to extend its abortion healthcare benefits to contract workers and to strengthen privacy protections for Google users searching for abortion information online.

Google parent company Alphabet had pledged to pay travel and other health care costs for employees seeking an out-of-state abortion and to help some workers relocate after the U.S. Supreme Court repealed the constitutional right to an abortion. The June decision overturning 1973′s Roe v. Wade ruling has paved the way for severe abortion restrictions or bans in nearly half of the U.S. states.

The benefits for abortion services offered by Google and other tech companies don’t cover contract workforces, which are common in the tech industry and often get paid less and have fewer perks than full-time employees.

A letter signed by more than 650 employees and sent this week to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other Alphabet executives calls for the inclusion of contractors in those benefits.

It also demands that the company cease any political donations or lobbying of politicians or organizations "responsible for appointing the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade and continue to infringe on other human rights issues related to voting access and gun control.”

The employees seek additional protection for Google users, such as by blocking advertisements that misleadingly direct users to anti-abortion “pregnancy crisis” centers.

The petition was organized by members of the Alphabet Workers Union, a labor union that's been trying to gain traction inside the company.

Google declined to comment about the petition Thursday. The company said in July it would start automatically purging information about users who visit abortion clinics or other places that could trigger legal problems. Users have always had the option to edit their location histories on their own, but Google said it will proactively do it for them as an added level of protection.


The employees' petition said the company should also institute immediate data privacy controls for all health-related activity, including abortion information, so that it “must never be saved, handed over to law enforcement, or treated as a crime.”

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOGL)
2.7383 of 5 stars		$120.03+0.4%N/A22.33Moderate Buy$146.81
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.