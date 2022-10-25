QQQ   284.21 (+2.07%)
AAPL   152.34 (+1.93%)
MSFT   250.66 (+1.38%)
META   137.51 (+6.01%)
GOOGL   104.48 (+1.91%)
AMZN   120.60 (+0.65%)
TSLA   222.41 (+5.28%)
NVDA   132.61 (+5.25%)
NIO   10.63 (+12.49%)
BABA   63.22 (+0.11%)
AMD   61.47 (+4.72%)
T   17.69 (+1.03%)
MU   55.87 (-0.66%)
CGC   2.91 (+27.07%)
F   12.83 (+2.80%)
GE   73.00 (-0.49%)
DIS   104.36 (+2.60%)
AMC   6.75 (+6.13%)
PYPL   89.24 (+7.11%)
PFE   45.59 (+0.11%)
NFLX   291.02 (+3.03%)
QQQ   284.21 (+2.07%)
AAPL   152.34 (+1.93%)
MSFT   250.66 (+1.38%)
META   137.51 (+6.01%)
GOOGL   104.48 (+1.91%)
AMZN   120.60 (+0.65%)
TSLA   222.41 (+5.28%)
NVDA   132.61 (+5.25%)
NIO   10.63 (+12.49%)
BABA   63.22 (+0.11%)
AMD   61.47 (+4.72%)
T   17.69 (+1.03%)
MU   55.87 (-0.66%)
CGC   2.91 (+27.07%)
F   12.83 (+2.80%)
GE   73.00 (-0.49%)
DIS   104.36 (+2.60%)
AMC   6.75 (+6.13%)
PYPL   89.24 (+7.11%)
PFE   45.59 (+0.11%)
NFLX   291.02 (+3.03%)
QQQ   284.21 (+2.07%)
AAPL   152.34 (+1.93%)
MSFT   250.66 (+1.38%)
META   137.51 (+6.01%)
GOOGL   104.48 (+1.91%)
AMZN   120.60 (+0.65%)
TSLA   222.41 (+5.28%)
NVDA   132.61 (+5.25%)
NIO   10.63 (+12.49%)
BABA   63.22 (+0.11%)
AMD   61.47 (+4.72%)
T   17.69 (+1.03%)
MU   55.87 (-0.66%)
CGC   2.91 (+27.07%)
F   12.83 (+2.80%)
GE   73.00 (-0.49%)
DIS   104.36 (+2.60%)
AMC   6.75 (+6.13%)
PYPL   89.24 (+7.11%)
PFE   45.59 (+0.11%)
NFLX   291.02 (+3.03%)
QQQ   284.21 (+2.07%)
AAPL   152.34 (+1.93%)
MSFT   250.66 (+1.38%)
META   137.51 (+6.01%)
GOOGL   104.48 (+1.91%)
AMZN   120.60 (+0.65%)
TSLA   222.41 (+5.28%)
NVDA   132.61 (+5.25%)
NIO   10.63 (+12.49%)
BABA   63.22 (+0.11%)
AMD   61.47 (+4.72%)
T   17.69 (+1.03%)
MU   55.87 (-0.66%)
CGC   2.91 (+27.07%)
F   12.83 (+2.80%)
GE   73.00 (-0.49%)
DIS   104.36 (+2.60%)
AMC   6.75 (+6.13%)
PYPL   89.24 (+7.11%)
PFE   45.59 (+0.11%)
NFLX   291.02 (+3.03%)

Google's ad sales slow dramatically as parent's profit falls

Tue., October 25, 2022 | Michael Liedtke, AP Technology Writer

HOLD FOR MORGAN The redeveloped St. John's Terminal building is seen, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in New York. The 1.3 million square foot office building, expected to be completed by 2023, will be the largest of three buildings at Google's campus in the Hudson Square neighborhood of Manhattan. Alphabet, Google's parent company, reports earnings on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Summertime revenue growth at Google’s corporate parent slipped to its slowest pace since the pandemic jarred the economy more than two years ago, with advertisers clamping down on spending and bracing for a potential recession.

Alphabet Inc., which owns an array of smaller technology companies in addition to Google, posted revenue of $69.1 billion for the July-September quarter, a 6% increase from the same time last year.

It marked the first time Alphabet’s year-over-year quarterly revenue has risen by less than 10% since the April-June period of 2020. At that time, the advertisers that generate most of its revenue pulled in their reins amid economic uncertainty caused by widespread lockdowns during the pandemic’s early months.

Google's ad sales weakened even more dramatically than Alphabet's overall revenue. Ad revenue totaled $54.5 billion, up just 2% from the same time last year.

The revenue slowdown also created a drag on Alphabet's profits. The Mountain View, California, company earned $13.9 billion, $1.06 per share, a 27% drop from the same time last year. Both revenue and earnings per share fell below projections of analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Alphabet’s shares declined nearly 6% in extended trading after the numbers came out. The stock price has plummeted by more than 30% this year, erasing about $560 billion in shareholder wealth.

With revenue decelerating, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said, “We’re sharpening our focus on a clear set of product and business priorities."

Google’s moneymaking machine, propelled by its dominant search engine, roared back as pandemic restrictions loosened last year and government stimulus juiced the economy, helping power Alphabet to a 41% increase in its revenue last year that lifted its stock price to new peaks.

But the economy has been sputtering in recent months as central bankers steadily lift interest rates to combat the highest inflation rates in more than 40 years, a strategy that is threatening to plunge the economy into a recession. As it is, many households already have been tightening their budgets and eschewing some discretionary items — a trend that has been prompting advertisers to spending less marketing their products and services.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOGL)
2.9629 of 5 stars		$104.48+1.9%N/A19.44Moderate Buy$145.73
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.