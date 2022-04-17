Google’s Latest App Can Help You Migrate From iOS To Android

Google - Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - has launched an app that helps iOS users to transfer data from an iPhone to any Android device. The new application is free of charge and can be downloaded as of now, and offers pretty handy features.

Convenience

The 9to5Google site reported the launch of the Switch to Android app, which promises to be a painkiller for users who struggle to carry over data from an iOS device to Android. The app is useful for people who are switching from one system to another when, for instance, they buy a new phone.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

A nice feature is a wireless connection between the two devices when doing the migration, as users will not need to use a cable to transfer data.

According to the app’s description on the App Store, “The Switch to Android app from Google helps you quickly and securely move your most important data types —photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events— to a brand new Android device without fussy cables.”

Transferable data via the Switch to Android app does not include messages. However, it will guide you through how to disable iMessage so “you don’t miss text messages from friends and family.”

A Competitor

According to 9to5Google, Google’s app is not listed, so anyone searching for it on the App store will not be able to find it. Downloads are available on this link.

The company has not revealed yet when the app will be officially available on the store and did not respond to a request for comment by The Verge.

Similar apps by tech giants are not new as Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) launched one called Move to iOS in 2015, which is officially listed. It is useful for users in need of doing the reverse process —migrating from Android to an iOS device.

A touch-and-go on Google Play reveals a score of 2.9 stars out of 170,306 ratings at the time of writing. Some users argue in their reviews that the app “simply doesn’t work” and depicts error messages when transferring data.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.