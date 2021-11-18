GOP paints Biden's choice for bank regulator as radical

S&P 500   4,701.79 (+0.28%)
DOW   35,871.64 (-0.17%)
QQQ   401.35 (+0.94%)
AAPL   154.72 (+0.80%)
MSFT   341.75 (+0.78%)
FB   341.16 (+0.11%)
GOOGL   3,005.29 (+1.50%)
AMZN   3,666.15 (+3.30%)
TSLA   1,105.35 (+1.50%)
NVDA   322.71 (+10.29%)
BABA   145.56 (-9.91%)
NIO   38.22 (-3.66%)
CGC   12.63 (-7.13%)
AMD   156.75 (+3.57%)
GE   99.66 (-2.28%)
MU   76.17 (+0.94%)
T   24.44 (-0.89%)
F   19.93 (-0.15%)
DIS   155.38 (-1.24%)
ACB   7.22 (-8.49%)
AMC   41.04 (-2.59%)
PFE   51.02 (+0.29%)
BA   227.43 (+0.36%)
S&P 500   4,701.79 (+0.28%)
DOW   35,871.64 (-0.17%)
QQQ   401.35 (+0.94%)
AAPL   154.72 (+0.80%)
MSFT   341.75 (+0.78%)
FB   341.16 (+0.11%)
GOOGL   3,005.29 (+1.50%)
AMZN   3,666.15 (+3.30%)
TSLA   1,105.35 (+1.50%)
NVDA   322.71 (+10.29%)
BABA   145.56 (-9.91%)
NIO   38.22 (-3.66%)
CGC   12.63 (-7.13%)
AMD   156.75 (+3.57%)
GE   99.66 (-2.28%)
MU   76.17 (+0.94%)
T   24.44 (-0.89%)
F   19.93 (-0.15%)
DIS   155.38 (-1.24%)
ACB   7.22 (-8.49%)
AMC   41.04 (-2.59%)
PFE   51.02 (+0.29%)
BA   227.43 (+0.36%)
S&P 500   4,701.79 (+0.28%)
DOW   35,871.64 (-0.17%)
QQQ   401.35 (+0.94%)
AAPL   154.72 (+0.80%)
MSFT   341.75 (+0.78%)
FB   341.16 (+0.11%)
GOOGL   3,005.29 (+1.50%)
AMZN   3,666.15 (+3.30%)
TSLA   1,105.35 (+1.50%)
NVDA   322.71 (+10.29%)
BABA   145.56 (-9.91%)
NIO   38.22 (-3.66%)
CGC   12.63 (-7.13%)
AMD   156.75 (+3.57%)
GE   99.66 (-2.28%)
MU   76.17 (+0.94%)
T   24.44 (-0.89%)
F   19.93 (-0.15%)
DIS   155.38 (-1.24%)
ACB   7.22 (-8.49%)
AMC   41.04 (-2.59%)
PFE   51.02 (+0.29%)
BA   227.43 (+0.36%)
S&P 500   4,701.79 (+0.28%)
DOW   35,871.64 (-0.17%)
QQQ   401.35 (+0.94%)
AAPL   154.72 (+0.80%)
MSFT   341.75 (+0.78%)
FB   341.16 (+0.11%)
GOOGL   3,005.29 (+1.50%)
AMZN   3,666.15 (+3.30%)
TSLA   1,105.35 (+1.50%)
NVDA   322.71 (+10.29%)
BABA   145.56 (-9.91%)
NIO   38.22 (-3.66%)
CGC   12.63 (-7.13%)
AMD   156.75 (+3.57%)
GE   99.66 (-2.28%)
MU   76.17 (+0.94%)
T   24.44 (-0.89%)
F   19.93 (-0.15%)
DIS   155.38 (-1.24%)
ACB   7.22 (-8.49%)
AMC   41.04 (-2.59%)
PFE   51.02 (+0.29%)
BA   227.43 (+0.36%)

GOP paints Biden's choice for bank regulator as radical

Thursday, November 18, 2021 | Ken Sweet, AP Business Writer


The U.S. Capitol in Washington is shown on Dec. 29, 2020. Saule Omarova, 55, was nominated this month to be the nation’s next comptroller of the currency. If confirmed, she would be the first woman and person of color to run the 158-year-old agency. Omarova will appear in front of the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 as part of her nomination. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s choice to run one of the agencies charged with overseeing the banking industry faced sharp questioning Thursday from Republican Senators, who tried to label Saule Omarova as someone who would nationalize the U.S. banking system.

Omarova, 55, was nominated in September to be the nation’s next comptroller of the currency. If confirmed, she would be the first woman and person of color to run the 158-year-old agency.

Omarova's nomination has drawn intense opposition from the banking industry as well as Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee. A long-time academic and well-regarded expert on financial regulation, Omarova has published several papers during her career where she's proposed wholesale changes to the banking system.

“Taken in totality, her ideas do amount to a socialist manifesto for American financial services,” Toomey said.

The banking lobby is overwhelmingly against her nomination. In an interview with The Associated Press this week, Omarova said their opposition is largely due to their fears that she would be a tough regulator for Wall Street and banks.

Much of the hearing's attention was on two moderate Democratic senators who sit on the Banking Committee: Jon Tester of Montana and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Republicans are united in their opposition to Omarova's nomination and Toomey and others tried to paint Omarova as a radical choice in order to dissuade Tester and Sinema giving support.

In his questioning, Toomey appeared to remain skeptical of Omarova's nomination, saying he still had “significant concerns” even after meeting with her privately. Toomey focused most of his questioning on Omarova's previous opposition to a bipartisan law that removed some of the framework enacted after the 2008 financial crisis. Toomey was a co-sponsor of that law.

Omarova said she now sees merit in the law, particularly how it lessened the regulatory paperwork needed by small community banks.

Omarova was born in Kazakhstan when it was part of the Soviet Union and immigrated to the U.S. in 1991. She has worked primarily as a lawyer and, for the last several years, at Cornell University as a professor of law. Over the years she has testified numerous times as an expert witness on financial regulation. She worked briefly in the administration of President George W. Bush.

Republicans on the committee focused their questioning or or statements on her past writings and public comments.

Last year, she published a paper arguing for an overhaul of the nation’s banking system that would expand the Federal Reserve’s role by allowing the central bank to hold consumer deposits. Proponents of such a move say the Fed could extend credit more quickly when needed to individual accounts during times of economic downturns. Following the Great Recession, banks hoarded deposits and did little lending to rebuild their balance sheets.


7 Stocks That Can Help You Profit From Summer Shortages

One of the lingering impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic is the supply chain disruptions that continue to bedevil many sectors. By now, every investor is aware of the global chip shortage that is disrupting many sectors that were projected to have strong growth in 2021.

But there are many more sectors that are being affected by supply chain disruptions. And this affects everything from big-ticket items like cars to everyday items like pet food and even bacon.

The focus of this special presentation is seven companies that stand to benefit from the current disruption in the supply chain. All of these companies delivered strong gains in 2020. Some of them have weakened in 2021, but that was before the full extent of the supply chain weakness was discovered.

As the economy reopens, the shortage of items is likely to continue and become much more notable. When they do, many of these stocks may get overpriced. That’s why now is the time to get in on these stocks that can help you work the supply chain in your favor.

View the "7 Stocks That Can Help You Profit From Summer Shortages".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.