Gorbachev's home village remembers him well

S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Stocks shed early gains, end lower for 3rd straight week
North Dakota high court backs state in oil company dispute
This little-known financial “hack” could change the way Americans shop forever (Ad)
Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
This little-known financial “hack” could change the way Americans shop forever (Ad)
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/2/2022
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Stocks shed early gains, end lower for 3rd straight week
North Dakota high court backs state in oil company dispute
This little-known financial “hack” could change the way Americans shop forever (Ad)
Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
This little-known financial “hack” could change the way Americans shop forever (Ad)
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/2/2022
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Stocks shed early gains, end lower for 3rd straight week
North Dakota high court backs state in oil company dispute
This little-known financial “hack” could change the way Americans shop forever (Ad)
Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
This little-known financial “hack” could change the way Americans shop forever (Ad)
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/2/2022
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Stocks shed early gains, end lower for 3rd straight week
North Dakota high court backs state in oil company dispute
This little-known financial “hack” could change the way Americans shop forever (Ad)
Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
This little-known financial “hack” could change the way Americans shop forever (Ad)
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/2/2022

Gorbachev's home village remembers him well

Sat., September 3, 2022 | The Associated Press

Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev, his wife Raisa at his side holding an umbrella speak to the media at an polling station in Moscow on March, 26, 1989. When Gorbachev came to power as Soviet leader in 1985, he was younger and more vibrant than his predecessors. He dramatically broke with the Communist past by moving away from a police state, embracing freedom of the press, ending his country's war in Afghanistan and letting go of Eastern European countries that had been locked in Moscow's grip for decades.. (AP Photo/Boris Yurchenko, File)

PRIVOLNOYE, Russia (AP) — As Moscow paid last respects to Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday, residents of the far-away village where he spent his youth lauded him too.

The Soviet Union's reformist last leader, who died Tuesday at age 91, grew up in Privolnoye, a village of about 3,000 in southern Russia's Stavropol region, the son of peasants. He retained the region's distinct accent until his last days and held onto a village-bred boy's common touch.

Although he went away to Moscow, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) to the north for university, he returned to the region and began rising through the ranks of the communist system, eventually becoming Stavropol's top official as chairman of the regional Communist Party committee.

“He helped the village a lot when asked," Sergei Bukhtoyarov, current head of Privolnoye and its environs, told The Associated Press.

“An ordinary person, he was kind, good-natured, benevolent. We met when he arrived here, here on the square and there were a lot of people. He always passed by, greeted everyone, talked to everyone. He was such a kind and sociable person," Bukhtoyarov said.

A classmate from long ago said she saw promise in him even as a youngster.

“A jaunty, smart, well-read guy, active — took an active part in our school. He also took part in artistic performances, he was also the secretary of the Komsomol organization” for communist youth, said Maria Ignatova.

___

More AP stories on Mikhail Gorbachev here: https://apnews.com/hub/mikhail-gorbachev

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.