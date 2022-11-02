S&P 500   3,837.66 (-0.48%)
DOW   32,507.75 (-0.45%)
QQQ   275.12 (-1.02%)
AAPL   148.88 (-2.91%)
MSFT   229.09 (-1.31%)
META   94.09 (+1.00%)
GOOGL   90.82 (-3.90%)
AMZN   97.34 (-4.98%)
TSLA   226.00 (-0.68%)
NVDA   138.58 (+2.67%)
NIO   9.70 (+0.31%)
BABA   66.50 (+4.59%)
AMD   62.80 (+4.56%)
T   18.30 (+0.38%)
MU   54.57 (+0.87%)
CGC   3.44 (-7.77%)
F   13.25 (-0.90%)
DIS   105.52 (-0.96%)
AMC   6.22 (-6.61%)
PYPL   82.83 (-0.90%)
PFE   47.96 (+3.03%)
NFLX   287.75 (-1.41%)
S&P 500   3,837.66 (-0.48%)
DOW   32,507.75 (-0.45%)
QQQ   275.12 (-1.02%)
AAPL   148.88 (-2.91%)
MSFT   229.09 (-1.31%)
META   94.09 (+1.00%)
GOOGL   90.82 (-3.90%)
AMZN   97.34 (-4.98%)
TSLA   226.00 (-0.68%)
NVDA   138.58 (+2.67%)
NIO   9.70 (+0.31%)
BABA   66.50 (+4.59%)
AMD   62.80 (+4.56%)
T   18.30 (+0.38%)
MU   54.57 (+0.87%)
CGC   3.44 (-7.77%)
F   13.25 (-0.90%)
DIS   105.52 (-0.96%)
AMC   6.22 (-6.61%)
PYPL   82.83 (-0.90%)
PFE   47.96 (+3.03%)
NFLX   287.75 (-1.41%)
S&P 500   3,837.66 (-0.48%)
DOW   32,507.75 (-0.45%)
QQQ   275.12 (-1.02%)
AAPL   148.88 (-2.91%)
MSFT   229.09 (-1.31%)
META   94.09 (+1.00%)
GOOGL   90.82 (-3.90%)
AMZN   97.34 (-4.98%)
TSLA   226.00 (-0.68%)
NVDA   138.58 (+2.67%)
NIO   9.70 (+0.31%)
BABA   66.50 (+4.59%)
AMD   62.80 (+4.56%)
T   18.30 (+0.38%)
MU   54.57 (+0.87%)
CGC   3.44 (-7.77%)
F   13.25 (-0.90%)
DIS   105.52 (-0.96%)
AMC   6.22 (-6.61%)
PYPL   82.83 (-0.90%)
PFE   47.96 (+3.03%)
NFLX   287.75 (-1.41%)
S&P 500   3,837.66 (-0.48%)
DOW   32,507.75 (-0.45%)
QQQ   275.12 (-1.02%)
AAPL   148.88 (-2.91%)
MSFT   229.09 (-1.31%)
META   94.09 (+1.00%)
GOOGL   90.82 (-3.90%)
AMZN   97.34 (-4.98%)
TSLA   226.00 (-0.68%)
NVDA   138.58 (+2.67%)
NIO   9.70 (+0.31%)
BABA   66.50 (+4.59%)
AMD   62.80 (+4.56%)
T   18.30 (+0.38%)
MU   54.57 (+0.87%)
CGC   3.44 (-7.77%)
F   13.25 (-0.90%)
DIS   105.52 (-0.96%)
AMC   6.22 (-6.61%)
PYPL   82.83 (-0.90%)
PFE   47.96 (+3.03%)
NFLX   287.75 (-1.41%)

Greece: 1 more rescued from migrant boat sinking; 55 missing

Wed., November 2, 2022 | Elena Becatoros, Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Greek Coast Guard, some of the nine men who survived a shipwreck and were found on an uninhabited islet are covered with a thermal blankets as they sit aboard a Greek Coast guard vessel, in the Aegean Sea, Greece, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. A major search and rescue operation was underway Tuesday for dozens of people missing after the boat they were on capsized and sank in stormy weather overnight off the coast of an island near the Greek capital. The coast guard said nine survivors, all men, had been found on an uninhabited islet south of the island of Evia and had been picked up by a coast guard vessel. (Greek Coast Guard via AP)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Rescue crews searching for dozens of migrants missing at sea for more than a day after a sailing boat sank off the coast of a Greek island, have found another person alive, the coast guard said, bringing the total number of survivors to 12. The number of missing is 55.

A coast guard helicopter spotted the man in the sea on Wednesday, more than a day after the sailing boat reportedly carrying 68 people capsized and sank in rough seas between the islands of Evia and Andros, in the notoriously treacherous Kafireas Strait

The man, whose nationality wasn't immediately known, was picked up by a coast guard patrol boat and was to be transported to the town of Karystos in Evia, where the other 11 survivors, all men, had also been taken. They included six Egyptians, three Afghans and two Iranians, authorities said.

The coast guard also recovered the body of one man on Wednesday, the only confirmed fatality from the sinking. The first group of survivors, who were picked up from an uninhabited islet in the early hours of Tuesday, had said there had been 68 people on board the sailing boat, which had departed from Izmir, Turkey.

A separate search and rescue operation also continued for a third day in the eastern Aegean off the island of Samos, which lies near the Turkish coast, for seven people still missing after a dinghy reportedly carrying 12 people capsized on Monday. Four people, who the coast guard said were all Palestinians, were rescued on Monday and one body was recovered on Tuesday.

Greek Shipping Minister Giannis Plakiotakis, who is also responsible for the coast guard, slammed Turkey on Tuesday for allowing “ruthless smuggling rings to send people to their deaths, with Greece saving as many as it can.”

Thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa, Asia and the Middle East attempt to enter the European Union through Greece each year.


Most make the short but often perilous crossing from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands in inflatable dinghies. Others opt to attempt to circumvent Greece in overcrowded sailboats and yachts heading straight to Italy.

At least 27 people drowned in two separate incidents last month. In one, 18 people died when a boat that had set sail from Turkey sank off the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos. In the other, a yacht carrying about 100 people sank in a gale, killing at least nine and leaving six missing.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

7 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023

Small-cap stocks are a class of equities that can significantly impact a growth portfolio. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, in bull markets, small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market because investors have a larger appetite for risk. Second, small-cap stocks are historically an indicator of investor sentiment turning from bearish to bullish (and vice versa). This rewards investors who stay invested in these stocks.

Of course, that risk works both ways. In a market correction and/or bear market, small-cap stocks can drop significantly more than mid- or large-cap stocks. That's the challenge for investors, but one that can be managed when you look for small-cap stocks that are leaning into market trends.

That's the focus of this special presentation. It focuses on seven small-cap stocks well-positioned for market trends likely to stick around through 2023.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.