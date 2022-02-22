Greece halts search for 10 missing in ferry fire to tow ship

S&P 500   4,318.83 (-0.69%)
DOW   33,692.61 (-1.13%)
QQQ   335.98 (-1.62%)
AAPL   162.94 (-2.61%)
MSFT   286.28 (-0.57%)
FB   201.43 (-2.29%)
GOOGL   2,576.78 (-1.20%)
AMZN   2,983.45 (-2.25%)
TSLA   807.80 (-5.74%)
NVDA   231.64 (-2.02%)
BABA   112.60 (-5.37%)
NIO   21.62 (-6.85%)
AMD   114.99 (+1.02%)
CGC   7.16 (-7.01%)
MU   89.52 (-1.41%)
GE   93.78 (+1.18%)
T   23.69 (-0.75%)
F   17.23 (-4.49%)
DIS   148.04 (-2.19%)
AMC   16.45 (-8.10%)
PFE   47.50 (-2.12%)
PYPL   103.45 (-0.19%)
ACB   3.91 (-5.33%)
S&P 500   4,318.83 (-0.69%)
DOW   33,692.61 (-1.13%)
QQQ   335.98 (-1.62%)
AAPL   162.94 (-2.61%)
MSFT   286.28 (-0.57%)
FB   201.43 (-2.29%)
GOOGL   2,576.78 (-1.20%)
AMZN   2,983.45 (-2.25%)
TSLA   807.80 (-5.74%)
NVDA   231.64 (-2.02%)
BABA   112.60 (-5.37%)
NIO   21.62 (-6.85%)
AMD   114.99 (+1.02%)
CGC   7.16 (-7.01%)
MU   89.52 (-1.41%)
GE   93.78 (+1.18%)
T   23.69 (-0.75%)
F   17.23 (-4.49%)
DIS   148.04 (-2.19%)
AMC   16.45 (-8.10%)
PFE   47.50 (-2.12%)
PYPL   103.45 (-0.19%)
ACB   3.91 (-5.33%)
S&P 500   4,318.83 (-0.69%)
DOW   33,692.61 (-1.13%)
QQQ   335.98 (-1.62%)
AAPL   162.94 (-2.61%)
MSFT   286.28 (-0.57%)
FB   201.43 (-2.29%)
GOOGL   2,576.78 (-1.20%)
AMZN   2,983.45 (-2.25%)
TSLA   807.80 (-5.74%)
NVDA   231.64 (-2.02%)
BABA   112.60 (-5.37%)
NIO   21.62 (-6.85%)
AMD   114.99 (+1.02%)
CGC   7.16 (-7.01%)
MU   89.52 (-1.41%)
GE   93.78 (+1.18%)
T   23.69 (-0.75%)
F   17.23 (-4.49%)
DIS   148.04 (-2.19%)
AMC   16.45 (-8.10%)
PFE   47.50 (-2.12%)
PYPL   103.45 (-0.19%)
ACB   3.91 (-5.33%)
S&P 500   4,318.83 (-0.69%)
DOW   33,692.61 (-1.13%)
QQQ   335.98 (-1.62%)
AAPL   162.94 (-2.61%)
MSFT   286.28 (-0.57%)
FB   201.43 (-2.29%)
GOOGL   2,576.78 (-1.20%)
AMZN   2,983.45 (-2.25%)
TSLA   807.80 (-5.74%)
NVDA   231.64 (-2.02%)
BABA   112.60 (-5.37%)
NIO   21.62 (-6.85%)
AMD   114.99 (+1.02%)
CGC   7.16 (-7.01%)
MU   89.52 (-1.41%)
GE   93.78 (+1.18%)
T   23.69 (-0.75%)
F   17.23 (-4.49%)
DIS   148.04 (-2.19%)
AMC   16.45 (-8.10%)
PFE   47.50 (-2.12%)
PYPL   103.45 (-0.19%)
ACB   3.91 (-5.33%)

Greece halts search for 10 missing in ferry fire to tow ship

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 | The Associated Press


Smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, which is on fire for the fourth day in a row, in the Ionian sea near the Greek island of Corfu, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Fire service rescuers expanded a search Monday inside a burning ferry anchored off the Greek island of Corfu where 10 people remain missing. The body of a Greek man was discovered inside the ship Sunday as a total of 281 people were rescued. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek efforts to locate 10 people missing for five days after an Italy-bound ferry caught fire at sea were suspended Tuesday while the burnt-out hulk was towed to a mainland port, Greek authorities said.

The Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia was carrying at least 292 passengers and crew when it caught fire Friday three hours after it left the northwestern Greek port of Igoumenitsa for Brindisi in Italy. A total of 278 people were safely evacuated at sea.

The ship was towed to a spot off the island of Corfu, and rescuers discovered the body of a Greek truck driver inside it on Sunday. Earlier, they extracted three survivors, including a young truck driver who managed to free himself and reach the deck after being trapped for more than two days.

On Tuesday, Greece's fire service said “its operational capability for search and rescue (on the ship), in its present position, has been exhausted,” according to a coast guard statement. The fire service requested that the ship be taken to a safe harbor where rescuers can continue their operation.

The 183-meter (600 foot) vessel was being towed to the harbor of Astakos on the western mainland. The coast guard said the ship should be in port around midday Wednesday and the relatives of the missing people would be taken to Astakos and given lodgings while the search continued.


7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market

Despite many predictions of an imminent, and possibly severe, market correction, 2021 has been a great year for investors. And that’s particularly true for investors who invested in cyclical stocks. This group of stocks was hit hard as the economy ground to a halt. This makes sense because cyclical stocks move in the direction of the broader economy.

But that’s also why, almost immediately, many of these stocks began to come back. And with the economy reopening, these stocks continue to show strength.

Cyclical stocks are commonly dividend into companies that manufacture durable goods, non-durable goods, or deliver services. At any given time, one or more of these sectors has outperformed others. But for the most part investors that bought into cyclical stocks continue to be rewarded.

In this presentation, we’ll take a look at seven cyclical stocks that are proving to be resilient even as the market continues to baffle even the most experienced investors.

View the "7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.