Greece raises $3.4B in bond auction to help boost budget

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece raised 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in a 10-year bond auction Wednesday, which supplements tax revenue to finance everything from free COVID-19 tests for schoolchildren to fighter jets following its yearslong economic bailout program.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said the country's first bond issue of the year was a success as it attracted “high demand and a high quality of investors.”

He said the yield was around 1.8%, compared with 0.9% in June, a big increase that he attributed to an international rise in government borrowing expenses.

Greece has financed itself through bond issues since the end of its 2010-2018 bailout program, forced after it lost market access following a string of credit rating downgrades triggered by excessive budget deficits and questionable data reporting.

Staikouras said in a statement that the cost of Wednesday's issue was “satisfactory" given global trends.

“There's an international increase in state bond yields due to high uncertainty caused by the continued (pandemic) crisis, (and) the rise in inflation,” he said.

Greece is planning to raise more than 10 billion euros from bond issues this year.

Despite the country's post-bailout recovery, Greek bonds are still rated as below investment grade, which restricts many key investors from buying them. The government hopes to have secured the necessary upgrades from major ratings agencies by the end of this year or early 2023.

Fitch ratings agency on Friday revised Greece’s outlook to positive from stable, although it kept the country’s rating two notches below investment grade.

An upgrade in outlook is usually, but not always, followed by a credit upgrade within 12-18 months.

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.