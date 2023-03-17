Greece raises minimum wage to pre-bailout levels

S&P 500   3,960.28
DOW   32,246.55
QQQ   306.81
Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Copper Exploration Heating Up (Ad)
Don't Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
Copper Exploration Heating Up (Ad)
Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices 
Ex-Theranos exec finds way to delay start of prison sentence
Copper Exploration Heating Up (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
World shares up after First Republic aid spurs Wall St rally
S&P 500   3,960.28
DOW   32,246.55
QQQ   306.81
Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Copper Exploration Heating Up (Ad)
Don't Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
Copper Exploration Heating Up (Ad)
Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices 
Ex-Theranos exec finds way to delay start of prison sentence
Copper Exploration Heating Up (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
World shares up after First Republic aid spurs Wall St rally
S&P 500   3,960.28
DOW   32,246.55
QQQ   306.81
Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Copper Exploration Heating Up (Ad)
Don't Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
Copper Exploration Heating Up (Ad)
Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices 
Ex-Theranos exec finds way to delay start of prison sentence
Copper Exploration Heating Up (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
World shares up after First Republic aid spurs Wall St rally
S&P 500   3,960.28
DOW   32,246.55
QQQ   306.81
Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Copper Exploration Heating Up (Ad)
Don't Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
Copper Exploration Heating Up (Ad)
Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices 
Ex-Theranos exec finds way to delay start of prison sentence
Copper Exploration Heating Up (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
World shares up after First Republic aid spurs Wall St rally

Greece raises minimum wage to pre-bailout levels

Fri., March 17, 2023 | The Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece announced on Friday an increase in the minimum wage that will restore pay to levels existing before sweeping cuts were imposed more than a decade ago during an international bailout. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the gross minimum monthly salary will go up on April 1 to 780 euros ($830) from 713 euros. “I have no illusions. We know that in our country, wages are still low, and they are being squeezed even more by inflation,” said Mitsotakis, whose center-right government faces a general election in the spring. Under pressure from lenders, Greece imposed severe pay cuts in 2012 during bailout programs funded by a European Union rescue fund and the International Monetary Fund. As the country was on the brink of bankruptcy, the government took control of wage policy ‒ previously set through labor negotiations ‒ and slashed the minimum monthly pay from 751 euros to 586 euros. Greek salaries are paid out over 14 installments annually, to provide extra at Christmas, Easter and the summer holidays. Averaged over 12 payments, the new gross minimum monthly pay will rise to 910 euros.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover

Recent Videos

Wendy’s, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Wendy's, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?
Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?
Rocket Lab Stock Could Go to the Moon, Patience Required
Rocket Lab Stock Could Go to the Moon, Patience Required

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: