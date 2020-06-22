Greece sees 99% drop in travel revenue during April lockdown

A firefighter directs passengers who arrived from Rome, Italy to the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Monday, June 15, 2020. Greece is officially open to tourists as of Monday, with the first international flights expected into Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki where passengers will not face compulsory COVID-19 tests. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A visitor wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, observes the seven-foot bronze statue of Zeus, or Poseidon, made in the mid-5th century B.C. during the reopening of the Archeological museum in Athens, Monday, June 15, 2020. Greece is officially open to tourists as of Monday, with the first international flights expected into Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki where passengers will not face compulsory COVID-19 tests. Seasonal hotels and museums are also opening across the country. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Policemen wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, patrol with a dog as an artist performs at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Monday, June 15, 2020. Greece is officially open to tourists as of Monday, with the first international flights expected into Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki where passengers will not face compulsory COVID-19 tests. Seasonal hotels and museums are also opening across the country. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The restrictions on travel and business imposed to stem the coronavirus's spread wiped out nearly all travel revenue for Greece in April, according to Bank of Greece figures.
Provisional figures show travel receipts stood at 7 million euros in April, compared with 544 million euros in the same month last year, or a drop of 98.7%, Greece’s central bank said Monday.
“The fall in travel receipts resulted from a 96.2% decline in inbound traveler flows and a 62.2% decrease in average expenditure per trip,” the Bank of Greece said in a statement.
Greece’s economy depends heavily on tourism, which directly and indirectly accounts for around 20% of annual gross domestic product. After an early lockdown imposed in early March kept coronavirus deaths and serious illnesses at low levels, the country is now reopening to visitors from abroad, with the government hoping to salvage what it can from the lucrative summer tourist season.
Visitors have been able to fly into Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki since June 15, while direct international flights to regional airports restart on July 1. Year-round hotels were allowed to open earlier this month, but many remain shut due to a lack of bookings.
Travel receipts in the four months from January to April dropped 51.4% from a year earlier, the Bank of Greece said, with a 36% drop in the number of people arriving in the country.
A total of 38,000 people entered the country in April, a 96.2% fall compared to the same month last year.
“Among major countries of origin, there were only some modest visitor flows from Germany, and those were down 99.2% year-on-year,” it said.
5 Oil Stocks That May Not Survive the Current Crisis
What would you think of the long-term prospects of a business that paid you to buy their products? That’s an oversimplification of what occurred to the May futures contract for oil on April 20. The price for that contract sold for a negative price for the first time in history.
The crisis befalling the oil companies at this time can best be described as “only the strongest survive.” There’s just no way the oil companies can possibly handle month after month of rock-bottom oil prices.
The problem is almost comically simple to understand. There is a massively reduced demand for oil as millions of Americans are following mitigation orders ranging from social distancing guidelines to more restrictive shelter in place orders. At the same time, the market is trying to absorb the oversupply of oil that came from Russia and Saudi Arabia.
However, when the year started, things looked like it might be business as usual for oil producers. The U.S. economy was humming along and there was talk that the second half of the year might finally bring the boost to oil prices that many companies badly needed.
However, since the middle of February, the bottom has dropped out of the market in general, and oil prices have been one of the main sectors to feel the impact.
Initially, investors tried to remain optimistic. A month ago, investors thought that the economy might be reopening sooner rather than later. However, the exact timing of the reopening is about as fluid as a barrel of oil. And with it looking more likely that there will be more demand destruction at least through May, there’s very little to prop up the stock of any oil companies.
And that means that, in all likelihood, there will not be room left for some oil companies. We’ve highlighted five oil stocks that have a strong probability of not surviving the chaos surrounding the coronavirus and our nation’s response.
View the "5 Oil Stocks That May Not Survive the Current Crisis".