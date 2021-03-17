Greece sees high demand for 30-year bond, to ease debt costs

A woman leaves the Athens Academy building on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Greece launched a 30-year government bond auction on Wednesday, hoping to take advantage of low interest rates and improve its debt profile, in part to offset the impact of the pandemic on the country's public finances. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A food delivery man rides a bicycle in front of the closed shops on Ermou Street, Athens' main shopping area, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Greece launched a 30-year government bond auction on Wednesday, hoping to take advantage of low interest rates and improve its debt profile, in part to offset the impact of the pandemic on the country's public finances. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A worker adjusts the Greek flag atop of the old National Library building in Athens, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Greece launched a 30-year government bond auction on Wednesday, hoping to take advantage of low interest rates and improve its debt profile, in part to offset the impact of the pandemic on the country's public finances. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece on Wednesday raised 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) in a 30-year government bond sale that saw high demand and is aimed at improving the country’s debt profile during the pandemic.
The yield was just below 2% and the auction was more than 10 times oversubscribed, the country’s Public Debt Management Agency said.
A steep recession in 2020 and high pandemic relief costs pushed Greece’s debt-to-gross domestic product ratio to over an estimated 200% last year.
The government is hoping to take advantage of current low interest rates to improve Greece’s debt sustainability and offset some of the impact of the pandemic on the public finances. It was Greece's first 30-year bond issue since 2007.
Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said Wednesday’s bond auction, the second held so far in 2021, signaled an end to the country’s reliance on funds from successive international bailouts between 2010 and 2018.
“This issue marks a full return of our country to international markets,” he said. “It provides security to investors as it far exceeds the debt-settlement period agreed with (bailout) institutions.”
In late January, Greece raised 3.5 billion euros ($4.2 billion) with a 10-year bond issue whose yield was close to 0.8%.
Athens is also planning to repay part of its bailout debt to the International Monetary Fund ahead of schedule to reduce annual debt servicing costs.
The early repayment worth some 3.3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) would cover nearly two-thirds of the outstanding debt to the IMF, and follow a similar repayment worth 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in late 2019.
Greece sunk back into recession last year due to the pandemic and lockdown measures, with the economy shrinking an estimated 8.2%, while hopes for a strong recovery this year have been dampened by extended restrictions. ___
Follow Gatopoulos at https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos
15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love
There are more than 200 healthcare companies traded on public markets. Given the sheer number of pharmaceutical companies, medical research firms, hospital systems, and other healthcare stocks, it can be hard to identify which healthcare companies will outperform the market.
Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analysts issue approximately 3,000 distinct recommendations for healthcare companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firms are giving "strong-buy" and "buy" ratings to the same healthcare stock.
This slide show lists the 15 healthcare companies with the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.
View the "15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love".