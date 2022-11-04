Greece urged to dig harder on phone surveillance scandal

S&P 500   3,789.28 (+1.87%)
DOW   32,562.21 (+1.75%)
QQQ   265.17 (+1.80%)
AAPL   139.14 (+0.19%)
MSFT   218.51 (+1.99%)
META   89.88 (+1.09%)
GOOGL   85.76 (+2.79%)
AMZN   91.19 (+2.12%)
TSLA   221.88 (+3.05%)
NVDA   141.61 (+5.51%)
NIO   11.40 (+14.69%)
BABA   69.69 (+6.87%)
AMD   62.39 (+3.79%)
T   18.34 (+0.94%)
MU   56.67 (+5.96%)
CGC   3.39 (-1.74%)
F   13.67 (+3.09%)
GE   80.68 (+2.93%)
DIS   100.69 (+1.45%)
AMC   5.75 (+0.88%)
PYPL   74.13 (-3.16%)
PFE   47.31 (+1.59%)
NFLX   267.96 (-0.41%)
S&P 500   3,789.28 (+1.87%)
DOW   32,562.21 (+1.75%)
QQQ   265.17 (+1.80%)
AAPL   139.14 (+0.19%)
MSFT   218.51 (+1.99%)
META   89.88 (+1.09%)
GOOGL   85.76 (+2.79%)
AMZN   91.19 (+2.12%)
TSLA   221.88 (+3.05%)
NVDA   141.61 (+5.51%)
NIO   11.40 (+14.69%)
BABA   69.69 (+6.87%)
AMD   62.39 (+3.79%)
T   18.34 (+0.94%)
MU   56.67 (+5.96%)
CGC   3.39 (-1.74%)
F   13.67 (+3.09%)
GE   80.68 (+2.93%)
DIS   100.69 (+1.45%)
AMC   5.75 (+0.88%)
PYPL   74.13 (-3.16%)
PFE   47.31 (+1.59%)
NFLX   267.96 (-0.41%)
S&P 500   3,789.28 (+1.87%)
DOW   32,562.21 (+1.75%)
QQQ   265.17 (+1.80%)
AAPL   139.14 (+0.19%)
MSFT   218.51 (+1.99%)
META   89.88 (+1.09%)
GOOGL   85.76 (+2.79%)
AMZN   91.19 (+2.12%)
TSLA   221.88 (+3.05%)
NVDA   141.61 (+5.51%)
NIO   11.40 (+14.69%)
BABA   69.69 (+6.87%)
AMD   62.39 (+3.79%)
T   18.34 (+0.94%)
MU   56.67 (+5.96%)
CGC   3.39 (-1.74%)
F   13.67 (+3.09%)
GE   80.68 (+2.93%)
DIS   100.69 (+1.45%)
AMC   5.75 (+0.88%)
PYPL   74.13 (-3.16%)
PFE   47.31 (+1.59%)
NFLX   267.96 (-0.41%)
S&P 500   3,789.28 (+1.87%)
DOW   32,562.21 (+1.75%)
QQQ   265.17 (+1.80%)
AAPL   139.14 (+0.19%)
MSFT   218.51 (+1.99%)
META   89.88 (+1.09%)
GOOGL   85.76 (+2.79%)
AMZN   91.19 (+2.12%)
TSLA   221.88 (+3.05%)
NVDA   141.61 (+5.51%)
NIO   11.40 (+14.69%)
BABA   69.69 (+6.87%)
AMD   62.39 (+3.79%)
T   18.34 (+0.94%)
MU   56.67 (+5.96%)
CGC   3.39 (-1.74%)
F   13.67 (+3.09%)
GE   80.68 (+2.93%)
DIS   100.69 (+1.45%)
AMC   5.75 (+0.88%)
PYPL   74.13 (-3.16%)
PFE   47.31 (+1.59%)
NFLX   267.96 (-0.41%)

Greece urged to dig harder on phone surveillance scandal

Fri., November 4, 2022 | The Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A European parliamentary committee investigating the use of spyware in the 27-country bloc urged Greek officials on Friday to do more to shed light on a phone surveillance scandal that targeted opposition politicians and journalists.

“We learnt a lot but we also still feel that a lot of our questions remain to be answered,” committee head Jeroen Lenaers said after a fact-finding visit to Greece and fellow European Union member Cyprus.

And the committee rapporteur, Sophie in ’t Veld, said while no definite proof emerged as to who installed and used Predator spyware on the Greek victims' phones, and why, “everything is pointing in the direction of people in government circles.”

The scandal, which shook Greece's center-right government this year, centered on the EYP secret service's tapping opposition party leader Nikos Androulakis' phone. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he was unaware of the operation, which he said was legal — on national security grounds — but wrong. EYP's chief and a close Mitsotakis aide resigned.

Apart from EYP, Androulakis, head of the left-wing PASOK party — Greece's third-largest — was separately targeted with Predator spyware, as were another opposition lawmaker and three journalists. The government denies using Predator.

Last month a Greek parliamentary committee investigated Androulakis' surveillance but its overall conclusions remain classified.

Lenaers, a Dutch European lawmaker, said the Greek parliament's investigation “(uncovered) only few facts and did not hear from all the relevant witnesses.”

“The final committee report should be made public,” he told a press conference.

’T Veld said her committee had not found definite proof of who used Predator and why.

“And we will not find that proof as long as the authorities are not willing to share official information with us,” she said, but added: “Everything is pointing in the direction of people in government circles.”


In ’t Veld also charged that Greek authorities hadn't made much of an effort to investigate the use of the spyware.

“On the contrary, most relevant information has been classified,” she said. “This matter must be urgently and fully clarified before” Greece's next parliamentary election, scheduled for mid-2023.

Developed by Israel’s NSO Group, Pegasus can breach mobile phones and extract text messages, passwords, locations and microphone and camera recordings. It's marketed as a tool against crime but many cases have been discovered of countries using it against dissidents, journalists and political opponents.

In Europe, cybersleuths have found traces of Pegasus or other spyware in Poland, Hungary and Spain, as well as Greece and Cyprus.

7 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023

Small-cap stocks are a class of equities that can significantly impact a growth portfolio. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, in bull markets, small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market because investors have a larger appetite for risk. Second, small-cap stocks are historically an indicator of investor sentiment turning from bearish to bullish (and vice versa). This rewards investors who stay invested in these stocks.

Of course, that risk works both ways. In a market correction and/or bear market, small-cap stocks can drop significantly more than mid- or large-cap stocks. That's the challenge for investors, but one that can be managed when you look for small-cap stocks that are leaning into market trends.

That's the focus of this special presentation. It focuses on seven small-cap stocks well-positioned for market trends likely to stick around through 2023.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.