S&P 500   4,418.64
DOW   34,738.06
QQQ   347.06
Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Lebanon's crash snuffs out Beirut's fabled Hamra Street
Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
Once Lebanon's center of glamor, Hamra Street goes dark
Once Lebanon's center of glamour, Hamra Street goes dark
Blockades on Canada-US border continue, protests swell
S&P 500   4,418.64
DOW   34,738.06
QQQ   347.06
Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Lebanon's crash snuffs out Beirut's fabled Hamra Street
Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
Once Lebanon's center of glamor, Hamra Street goes dark
Once Lebanon's center of glamour, Hamra Street goes dark
Blockades on Canada-US border continue, protests swell
S&P 500   4,418.64
DOW   34,738.06
QQQ   347.06
Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Lebanon's crash snuffs out Beirut's fabled Hamra Street
Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
Once Lebanon's center of glamor, Hamra Street goes dark
Once Lebanon's center of glamour, Hamra Street goes dark
Blockades on Canada-US border continue, protests swell
S&P 500   4,418.64
DOW   34,738.06
QQQ   347.06
Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Lebanon's crash snuffs out Beirut's fabled Hamra Street
Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
Once Lebanon's center of glamor, Hamra Street goes dark
Once Lebanon's center of glamour, Hamra Street goes dark
Blockades on Canada-US border continue, protests swell

Greek farmers threaten to block highways in energy protest

Sunday, February 13, 2022 | Costas Kantouris, ASSOCIATED PRESS


Greek farmers pour milk during a protest on a motorway a few miles south of Larissa town, central Greece, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The farmers demand the abolition of the electricity price adjustment clause, which reflect changes in the price of oil and natural gas imports, as well as lower fuel taxes. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

LARISSA, Greece (AP) — Greek farmers, taking a page from the Canadian truckers' protest handbook, say they are determined to shut down all the country’s major highways to protest rising energy costs.

At a gathering south of the city of Larissa in central Greece, they decided Sunday to demand a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

As all of Europe is facing rising energy costs, Greek farmers are demanding subsidies to reduce their fuel costs and an end to the electricity price adjustment cost, which reflects changes in the price of oil and natural gas imports.

Greece has among the highest taxes on fuel in the 27-nation European Union, accounting for about two-thirds of the price.

“Diesel costs about 1.60 euros (per liter), while in other European countries it is 70 cents,” Asterios Tsikritsis, president of the farmers’ union in the city of Tirnavos, north of Larissa, told The Associated Press.

Greek farmers have already been blocking a major road connecting Larissa to the city of Kozani to the northwest for about ten days. On Sunday, they spilled milk on the road as part of their protest.

“At present, it is questionable whether us and our flocks will survive,” said Argiris Bairachtaris, president of the Tirnavos animal farmers’ union.


7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings

Earnings season follows a predictable pattern. Bank stocks report first; then big tech stocks weigh in. And now, late in earnings season, we hear from the retail sector. Investors were expecting strong numbers and, for the most part, retailers delivered.

However, for some retailers, this may become a “sell the news” event.

That’s because on August 16, before the big-name retailers reported, the U.S. Retail Sales Report showed a 1.1% decline in retail sales in July from June. So while retail sales for the last two quarters will be strong, investors are wondering if the sector is entering a period of slowing growth. Concern about the Delta variant perhaps bringing more restrictions to the retail sector adds to the concern.

However, sectors don’t move in lockstep. In every market, there are strong performers even in tough economic conditions. This was true during the pandemic. And it’s true in the recovery. Summer is traditionally a slower season overall for retail. The July numbers probably do not reflect all of the back-to-school purchases. And, of course, stores are already beginning to prepare for the holiday season.

View the "7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.