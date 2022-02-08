S&P 500   4,521.78 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,430.41 (+0.97%)
QQQ   358.34 (+0.90%)
AAPL   174.58 (+1.70%)
MSFT   304.59 (+1.21%)
FB   220.90 (-1.78%)
GOOGL   2,778.28 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,197.59 (+1.23%)
TSLA   918.32 (+1.21%)
NVDA   248.60 (+0.53%)
BABA   121.34 (+5.68%)
NIO   24.68 (+2.88%)
AMD   126.39 (+2.20%)
CGC   7.63 (-2.80%)
MU   83.28 (+2.98%)
GE   99.60 (-0.30%)
T   23.99 (+0.25%)
F   17.45 (-2.46%)
DIS   141.70 (-0.57%)
AMC   15.43 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.70 (-2.84%)
ACB   4.12 (-1.44%)
BA   212.00 (+0.04%)
Greenpeace boss Morgan to become Germany's new climate envoy

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | Frank Jordans, Associated Press


Jennifer Morgan, Executive Director of the environment organization Greenpeace International poses for a photo during an interview with the Associated Press in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The current head of environmental group Greenpeace is to become Germany's new climate envoy, taking on a key role in the new center-left government which has pledged to ramp up the country's efforts to curb global warming.. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — Jennifer Morgan, who heads the environmental group Greenpeace International, is to become Germany's new climate envoy, officials said Tuesday.

She will be taking on a key role in the new center-left government that has pledged to ramp up Germany's efforts to curb global warming, including through its presidency of the Group of Seven major economies.

Morgan is to be formally announced in the new role Wednesday by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, a member of the environmentalist Green Party, officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because her appointment — first reported by German weekly Der Spiegel — still needs to be approved by the Cabinet.

The American-born campaigner, who has co-led Greenpeace since 2016, has been a prominent figure in international climate diplomacy for years.

Ahead of last year’s U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Morgan warned in an AP interview that countries and companies could use the summit to “greenwash” their ongoing pollution of the planet.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

