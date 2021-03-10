S&P 500   3,875.44
DOW   31,832.74
QQQ   311.77
3 Travel Stocks Set to Surge in March
Great Time to Buy Goodyear Tires (NYSE: GT) Stock Here
Xpeng, Inc (NYSE:XPEV) Is Loaded For Growth
Breaking Down CarParts.com Stock
Here’s Where the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Can Go From Here
Russia to make Sputnik V vaccine in Italy; a 1st in EU
Biden hopes to boost offshore wind as Mass. project advances
S&P 500   3,875.44
DOW   31,832.74
QQQ   311.77
3 Travel Stocks Set to Surge in March
Great Time to Buy Goodyear Tires (NYSE: GT) Stock Here
Xpeng, Inc (NYSE:XPEV) Is Loaded For Growth
Breaking Down CarParts.com Stock
Here’s Where the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Can Go From Here
Russia to make Sputnik V vaccine in Italy; a 1st in EU
Biden hopes to boost offshore wind as Mass. project advances
S&P 500   3,875.44
DOW   31,832.74
QQQ   311.77
3 Travel Stocks Set to Surge in March
Great Time to Buy Goodyear Tires (NYSE: GT) Stock Here
Xpeng, Inc (NYSE:XPEV) Is Loaded For Growth
Breaking Down CarParts.com Stock
Here’s Where the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Can Go From Here
Russia to make Sputnik V vaccine in Italy; a 1st in EU
Biden hopes to boost offshore wind as Mass. project advances
S&P 500   3,875.44
DOW   31,832.74
QQQ   311.77
3 Travel Stocks Set to Surge in March
Great Time to Buy Goodyear Tires (NYSE: GT) Stock Here
Xpeng, Inc (NYSE:XPEV) Is Loaded For Growth
Breaking Down CarParts.com Stock
Here’s Where the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Can Go From Here
Russia to make Sputnik V vaccine in Italy; a 1st in EU
Biden hopes to boost offshore wind as Mass. project advances
Log in

Greenpeace protests ECB's loans for carbon-heavy industries

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 | The Associated Press


An activist of environmental organization Greenpeace flies with a motorized paraglider past the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Two activists landed on the roof of a side building and unrolled a banner to protest against the ECB's climate policy. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Greenpeace activists landed on the roof of a European Central Bank building Wednesday to drop a banner protesting the financial institution's loans policy, which climate activists say favors heavily polluting industries.

Activists used a powered paraglider to reach the roof of the reception building at the ECB's Frankfurt headquarters before unfurling their banner reading "Stop funding climate killers."

Greenpeace said that a recent study showed the bank gives companies that produce large amounts of greenhouse gases better risk ratings, while climate-friendly industries are burdened with a greater margin between the market value of their assets and the value ascribed to it by the ECB.

The environmental group accused the bank of “systematically undermining climate protection.”

The ECB confirmed the activists had landed on its roof and said police were called.

“Climate change is one of the greatest challenges faced by mankind this century," the bank said. “The ECB is contributing to the response within its mandate as a central bank, acting in step with those responsible for climate policy.”

The ECB said it was "conducting a review of its strategy which includes an in-depth analysis of how to respond to the climate crisis across all ECB policy areas.”

The bank said earlier this year that it is setting up a dedicated unit to coordinate measures against climate change across its work.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.


7 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy For a Comfortable Retirement

There are people who will say the day of set it and forget it retirement accounts are over. But it’s a narrative we’ve heard before. The truth is the formula for saving for and enjoying a comfortable retirement, like the formula for weight loss, hasn’t really changed. A lot depends on whether an individual has the discipline to see it through.

Dividend stocks remain one of the core elements of a retirement portfolio. As individuals near retirement the ability to reinvest dividends allows for a greater total return. And once individuals need to live off their portfolio, the dividends provide a source of income without having to tap their principal.

However, not all dividend stocks are the same and many investors get sucked in by the allure of a high-yield dividend stock. But what you’re really looking for are companies with a history of increasing its dividend. The ability to increase a dividend over time illustrates that the company has a business model that can hold up regardless of how the broader economy is performing.

In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that individuals can buy today to capture a stable, recurring dividend.

View the "7 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy For a Comfortable Retirement".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.