Groundbreaking advances emerging vehicle battery production

S&P 500   3,986.16 (-1.10%)
DOW   31,790.87 (-0.96%)
QQQ   301.02 (-1.11%)
AAPL   158.91 (-1.53%)
MSFT   262.97 (-0.85%)
META   157.16 (-1.26%)
GOOGL   108.94 (-0.44%)
AMZN   128.73 (-0.82%)
TSLA   277.70 (-2.50%)
NVDA   154.68 (-2.11%)
NIO   19.83 (+0.10%)
BABA   93.84 (-2.86%)
AMD   86.94 (-1.75%)
T   17.82 (+0.22%)
MU   56.30 (-1.25%)
CGC   3.68 (-7.07%)
F   15.45 (-0.77%)
GE   75.13 (-1.21%)
DIS   112.43 (-0.97%)
AMC   9.27 (-2.11%)
PYPL   91.80 (-0.93%)
PFE   45.85 (-0.82%)
NFLX   220.65 (-1.75%)
S&P 500   3,986.16 (-1.10%)
DOW   31,790.87 (-0.96%)
QQQ   301.02 (-1.11%)
AAPL   158.91 (-1.53%)
MSFT   262.97 (-0.85%)
META   157.16 (-1.26%)
GOOGL   108.94 (-0.44%)
AMZN   128.73 (-0.82%)
TSLA   277.70 (-2.50%)
NVDA   154.68 (-2.11%)
NIO   19.83 (+0.10%)
BABA   93.84 (-2.86%)
AMD   86.94 (-1.75%)
T   17.82 (+0.22%)
MU   56.30 (-1.25%)
CGC   3.68 (-7.07%)
F   15.45 (-0.77%)
GE   75.13 (-1.21%)
DIS   112.43 (-0.97%)
AMC   9.27 (-2.11%)
PYPL   91.80 (-0.93%)
PFE   45.85 (-0.82%)
NFLX   220.65 (-1.75%)
S&P 500   3,986.16 (-1.10%)
DOW   31,790.87 (-0.96%)
QQQ   301.02 (-1.11%)
AAPL   158.91 (-1.53%)
MSFT   262.97 (-0.85%)
META   157.16 (-1.26%)
GOOGL   108.94 (-0.44%)
AMZN   128.73 (-0.82%)
TSLA   277.70 (-2.50%)
NVDA   154.68 (-2.11%)
NIO   19.83 (+0.10%)
BABA   93.84 (-2.86%)
AMD   86.94 (-1.75%)
T   17.82 (+0.22%)
MU   56.30 (-1.25%)
CGC   3.68 (-7.07%)
F   15.45 (-0.77%)
GE   75.13 (-1.21%)
DIS   112.43 (-0.97%)
AMC   9.27 (-2.11%)
PYPL   91.80 (-0.93%)
PFE   45.85 (-0.82%)
NFLX   220.65 (-1.75%)
S&P 500   3,986.16 (-1.10%)
DOW   31,790.87 (-0.96%)
QQQ   301.02 (-1.11%)
AAPL   158.91 (-1.53%)
MSFT   262.97 (-0.85%)
META   157.16 (-1.26%)
GOOGL   108.94 (-0.44%)
AMZN   128.73 (-0.82%)
TSLA   277.70 (-2.50%)
NVDA   154.68 (-2.11%)
NIO   19.83 (+0.10%)
BABA   93.84 (-2.86%)
AMD   86.94 (-1.75%)
T   17.82 (+0.22%)
MU   56.30 (-1.25%)
CGC   3.68 (-7.07%)
F   15.45 (-0.77%)
GE   75.13 (-1.21%)
DIS   112.43 (-0.97%)
AMC   9.27 (-2.11%)
PYPL   91.80 (-0.93%)
PFE   45.85 (-0.82%)
NFLX   220.65 (-1.75%)

Groundbreaking advances emerging vehicle battery production

Tue., August 30, 2022 | Bruce Schreiner, Associated Press
Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new $2 billion, 3-million-square-foot Envision AESC electric vehicle battery technology gigafactory to be constructed in the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green, Ky., Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The Envision AESC gigafactory at Bowling Green in south-central Kentucky will produce battery cells and modules that will power electric vehicles produced by multiple automakers. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)

Kentucky reached another stage in developing an electric vehicle battery sector Tuesday, with groundbreaking for a $2 billion plant by a Japanese company that will create 2,000 full-time jobs.

The Envision AESC factory at Bowling Green in south-central Kentucky will produce battery cells and modules that will power electric vehicles produced by multiple automakers.

“The EV batteries will be in vehicles all around the world, and we’re pretty proud they’re going to be made right here in Kentucky,” Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said at the groundbreaking event with state and local officials.

Envision AESC U.S. Managing Director Jeff Deaton said the state and local support reflects a "shared ambition to be national leaders in the e-mobility transformation in the United States.”

The Bowling Green operation is expected to power up to 300,000 vehicles annually by 2027.

Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne, a Republican, said Tuesday that the project strengthens the Bluegrass State's place in the emerging electric vehicle market.

Envision AESC announced it had picked the fast-growing college town last April. The sprawling factory will be built at the Kentucky Transpark at Bowling Green.

Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon called the groundbreaking a “monumental event." At full employment, the project will generate more than $233 million in new spending in the community annually, he said.

The project represents one of the largest economic development investments ever in Kentucky and followed an even larger battery production announcement last year.

Ford and its battery partner, SK Innovation of South Korea, will build twin battery plants outside Glendale in central Kentucky. That $5.8 billion megaproject in Hardin County will create 5,000 jobs to produce batteries for the automaker’s next generation of electric vehicles.


The emerging EV battery segment will “reverberate" across many Kentucky communities, as battery producers attract suppliers opening plants in the state, Beshear said Tuesday. Deaton said the Envision AESC factory will provide “a catalyst for further investment in the local supply chain.”

The sector's development already is paying dividends elsewhere, the governor said.

Last week, Advanced Nano Products, a supplier of carbon battery nanomaterials used in EV battery production, said it will locate a plant in Hardin County to supply EV battery plants throughout the region. The project will create 93 jobs.

Ascend Elements Inc., a producer of advanced battery materials made from recycled lithium-ion batteries, said recently it will invest $310 million and create 250 full-time jobs in Christian County in western Kentucky. Ascend’s Kentucky operation will serve a range of EV-related customers.

Beshear is expected to make his management of the state’s economy a cornerstone of his reelection campaign message in 2023. Kentucky last year posted records for job creation and investments and has posted record low unemployment rates for four consecutive months.

Kentucky's ability to land projects like the Envision AESC factory show that despite policy disagreements, the governor and legislature “pull together in the same direction when it comes to delivering economic opportunities for the commonwealth,” Osborne said. Republicans have supermajorities in both legislative chambers.

Osborne and Republican Senate Pro Tem David Givens also pointed to GOP-backed measures they said helped fuel the state's economic growth: state tax code changes, reduced regulations and the so-called “right-to-work” measure that prohibits requiring workers to join unions or pay union dues as a condition of employment.

Based on the company's investment and employment projections, Envision AESC is eligible for a performance-based, forgivable loan from the state up to $116.8 million, the governor's office said in a news release. The company also is eligible for training funds.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.