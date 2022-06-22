'Groundhog Day' at IRS: Returns pile up, phone delays worsen

×
S&P 500   3,782.81 (+0.48%)
DOW   30,599.66 (+0.23%)
QQQ   283.90 (+1.00%)
AAPL   136.83 (+0.71%)
MSFT   256.05 (+0.91%)
META   160.23 (+2.02%)
GOOGL   2,253.24 (+1.00%)
AMZN   110.79 (+1.94%)
TSLA   734.61 (+3.30%)
NVDA   165.32 (-0.21%)
NIO   22.79 (+0.57%)
BABA   105.22 (-1.10%)
AMD   85.77 (+2.36%)
MU   56.66 (-0.25%)
CGC   3.51 (+0.86%)
T   20.31 (+1.75%)
GE   65.05 (-1.06%)
F   11.62 (+1.40%)
DIS   94.10 (+0.87%)
AMC   13.07 (+4.56%)
PFE   48.76 (+1.35%)
PYPL   73.96 (+2.20%)
NFLX   179.86 (+5.24%)
S&P 500   3,782.81 (+0.48%)
DOW   30,599.66 (+0.23%)
QQQ   283.90 (+1.00%)
AAPL   136.83 (+0.71%)
MSFT   256.05 (+0.91%)
META   160.23 (+2.02%)
GOOGL   2,253.24 (+1.00%)
AMZN   110.79 (+1.94%)
TSLA   734.61 (+3.30%)
NVDA   165.32 (-0.21%)
NIO   22.79 (+0.57%)
BABA   105.22 (-1.10%)
AMD   85.77 (+2.36%)
MU   56.66 (-0.25%)
CGC   3.51 (+0.86%)
T   20.31 (+1.75%)
GE   65.05 (-1.06%)
F   11.62 (+1.40%)
DIS   94.10 (+0.87%)
AMC   13.07 (+4.56%)
PFE   48.76 (+1.35%)
PYPL   73.96 (+2.20%)
NFLX   179.86 (+5.24%)
S&P 500   3,782.81 (+0.48%)
DOW   30,599.66 (+0.23%)
QQQ   283.90 (+1.00%)
AAPL   136.83 (+0.71%)
MSFT   256.05 (+0.91%)
META   160.23 (+2.02%)
GOOGL   2,253.24 (+1.00%)
AMZN   110.79 (+1.94%)
TSLA   734.61 (+3.30%)
NVDA   165.32 (-0.21%)
NIO   22.79 (+0.57%)
BABA   105.22 (-1.10%)
AMD   85.77 (+2.36%)
MU   56.66 (-0.25%)
CGC   3.51 (+0.86%)
T   20.31 (+1.75%)
GE   65.05 (-1.06%)
F   11.62 (+1.40%)
DIS   94.10 (+0.87%)
AMC   13.07 (+4.56%)
PFE   48.76 (+1.35%)
PYPL   73.96 (+2.20%)
NFLX   179.86 (+5.24%)
S&P 500   3,782.81 (+0.48%)
DOW   30,599.66 (+0.23%)
QQQ   283.90 (+1.00%)
AAPL   136.83 (+0.71%)
MSFT   256.05 (+0.91%)
META   160.23 (+2.02%)
GOOGL   2,253.24 (+1.00%)
AMZN   110.79 (+1.94%)
TSLA   734.61 (+3.30%)
NVDA   165.32 (-0.21%)
NIO   22.79 (+0.57%)
BABA   105.22 (-1.10%)
AMD   85.77 (+2.36%)
MU   56.66 (-0.25%)
CGC   3.51 (+0.86%)
T   20.31 (+1.75%)
GE   65.05 (-1.06%)
F   11.62 (+1.40%)
DIS   94.10 (+0.87%)
AMC   13.07 (+4.56%)
PFE   48.76 (+1.35%)
PYPL   73.96 (+2.20%)
NFLX   179.86 (+5.24%)

'Groundhog Day' at IRS: Returns pile up, phone delays worsen

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 | Fatima Hussein, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s Groundhog Day at the IRS.

After digging out of a daunting backlog from 2021, the agency has an even bigger backup for this tax season than it did a year ago and its pace for processing paper returns is slowing down, according to a watchdog report released Wednesday.

The National Taxpayer Advocate, an independent watchdog within the IRS, also said taxpayers are experiencing longer wait times on the telephone, and delays in processing paper returns have been running six months to one year.

The report on taxpayer challenges, which must be submitted twice a year to Congress, comes one day after the Internal Revenue Service announced that it is on track to eliminate its 2021 backlog of tax returns this week.

The Objectives Report to Congress contains proposals for lawmakers to consider going forward.

“When I released my Annual Report to Congress six months ago, I wrote that ‘Paper is the IRS’s Kryptonite, and the agency is still buried in it,’" National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins wrote in the report. “Fast forward to this Objectives Report: It’s Groundhog Day.”

She added: “At the end of May, the IRS had a larger backlog of paper tax returns than it did a year ago, and its pace of processing paper tax returns was slowing.”

Collins, who serves as an IRS ombudsman, said of the agency's problems: “The math is daunting."

According to the report, at the end of May the agency had a backlog of 21.3 million unprocessed paper tax returns, an increase of 1.3 million over the same time last year. The agency fell short on its goal to bring on 5,473 new employees to process returns, with just 2,056 employees hired.

Additionally, phone wait times increased to 29 minutes on average, compared with last year's 20-minute average wait time.

“That the backlog continues to grow is deeply concerning, primarily because millions of taxpayers have been waiting six months or more to receive their refunds,” Collins said.


In a joint letter addressed to Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who heads the Senate Finance Committee, Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo and IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said that roughly six to eight IRS employees manually handle each paper return that is filed.

“What the agency requires to avoid a crisis like this in the future is sustained, multi-year funding to invest in overhauling antiquated technology, improving taxpayer service, and increasing voluntary compliance,” the letter said.

“Those resources will be crucial to automating operations to increase efficiency.”

The Taxpayer Advocate report said credit is due to agency leadership for the burden it carries with “an extraordinarily complicated tax code," antiquated technology, inadequate staffing and lingering challenges that have come from distributing COVID-19 related programs.

“Despite these challenges, the tax system, as a whole, has held up well during the past two years," the report said.


7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.



View the "7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.