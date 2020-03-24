Group accused of impersonating Walmart execs, scamming $900K

S&P 500   2,447.33 (+9.38%)
DOW   20,704.91 (+11.37%)
QQQ   183.66 (+7.74%)
AAPL   246.60 (+9.91%)
FB   160.98 (+8.70%)
MSFT   148.38 (+9.12%)
GOOGL   1,130.01 (+7.20%)
AMZN   1,940.10 (+1.96%)
CGC   12.98 (+3.84%)
NVDA   249.18 (+17.16%)
BABA   185.75 (+5.34%)
MU   43.27 (+13.12%)
GE   7.01 (+14.73%)
TSLA   505.00 (+16.28%)
AMD   46.22 (+11.00%)
T   28.09 (+4.93%)
ACB   0.72 (+4.37%)
F   4.95 (+23.44%)
NFLX   357.32 (-0.82%)
BAC   21.03 (+16.32%)
GILD   73.96 (+1.86%)
PRI   79.58 (+17.93%)
DIS   98.12 (+14.41%)
S&P 500   2,447.33 (+9.38%)
DOW   20,704.91 (+11.37%)
QQQ   183.66 (+7.74%)
AAPL   246.60 (+9.91%)
FB   160.98 (+8.70%)
MSFT   148.38 (+9.12%)
GOOGL   1,130.01 (+7.20%)
AMZN   1,940.10 (+1.96%)
CGC   12.98 (+3.84%)
NVDA   249.18 (+17.16%)
BABA   185.75 (+5.34%)
MU   43.27 (+13.12%)
GE   7.01 (+14.73%)
TSLA   505.00 (+16.28%)
AMD   46.22 (+11.00%)
T   28.09 (+4.93%)
ACB   0.72 (+4.37%)
F   4.95 (+23.44%)
NFLX   357.32 (-0.82%)
BAC   21.03 (+16.32%)
GILD   73.96 (+1.86%)
PRI   79.58 (+17.93%)
DIS   98.12 (+14.41%)
S&P 500   2,447.33 (+9.38%)
DOW   20,704.91 (+11.37%)
QQQ   183.66 (+7.74%)
AAPL   246.60 (+9.91%)
FB   160.98 (+8.70%)
MSFT   148.38 (+9.12%)
GOOGL   1,130.01 (+7.20%)
AMZN   1,940.10 (+1.96%)
CGC   12.98 (+3.84%)
NVDA   249.18 (+17.16%)
BABA   185.75 (+5.34%)
MU   43.27 (+13.12%)
GE   7.01 (+14.73%)
TSLA   505.00 (+16.28%)
AMD   46.22 (+11.00%)
T   28.09 (+4.93%)
ACB   0.72 (+4.37%)
F   4.95 (+23.44%)
NFLX   357.32 (-0.82%)
BAC   21.03 (+16.32%)
GILD   73.96 (+1.86%)
PRI   79.58 (+17.93%)
DIS   98.12 (+14.41%)
S&P 500   2,447.33 (+9.38%)
DOW   20,704.91 (+11.37%)
QQQ   183.66 (+7.74%)
AAPL   246.60 (+9.91%)
FB   160.98 (+8.70%)
MSFT   148.38 (+9.12%)
GOOGL   1,130.01 (+7.20%)
AMZN   1,940.10 (+1.96%)
CGC   12.98 (+3.84%)
NVDA   249.18 (+17.16%)
BABA   185.75 (+5.34%)
MU   43.27 (+13.12%)
GE   7.01 (+14.73%)
TSLA   505.00 (+16.28%)
AMD   46.22 (+11.00%)
T   28.09 (+4.93%)
ACB   0.72 (+4.37%)
F   4.95 (+23.44%)
NFLX   357.32 (-0.82%)
BAC   21.03 (+16.32%)
GILD   73.96 (+1.86%)
PRI   79.58 (+17.93%)
DIS   98.12 (+14.41%)
Log in

Group accused of impersonating Walmart execs, scamming $900K

Posted on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A group of North Carolina counterfeiters has been accused of impersonating Walmart corporate executives and scamming multiple stores in several states out of about $900,000, court documents said.

The multicourt indictment unsealed this month by the U.S. attorney’s office in Charlotte accused Andre Marquese White of being a member of the counterfeit ring. He was charged with counterfeiting, wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy, among other crimes, The Charlotte Observer reported.

White, 34, pleaded not guilty last week.

Court documents said counterfeiters presented themselves as Walmart executives and persuaded inexperienced cashiers to cash fake checks with routing numbers tied to banks, including of Bank of America and PNC Bank.

The counterfeiting ring hit 300 Walmart stores in 30 states, defrauding the company out of almost $900,000.

The counterfeiters would use the checks to purchase pre-paid Walmart debit cards, then use the cards to buy merchandise they would later return for cash, documents said.

Prosecutors said they are looking for another co-conspirator whose name was redacted from White’s indictment, the paper reported.

It's unclear whether White had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel