Groups want US to suspend oil leases off California coast

S&P 500   4,535.00 (+0.34%)
DOW   35,600.87 (+0.40%)
QQQ   374.77 (-0.19%)
AAPL   148.80 (+0.03%)
MSFT   307.22 (-0.33%)
FB   340.78 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   2,838.69 (-0.91%)
TSLA   865.86 (+0.18%)
AMZN   3,416.70 (-0.80%)
NVDA   220.62 (-1.02%)
BABA   177.69 (+0.39%)
NIO   39.73 (-0.75%)
CGC   14.13 (-1.46%)
GE   105.34 (+0.58%)
AMD   116.32 (+-0.01%)
MU   68.39 (+1.21%)
T   25.95 (+1.41%)
F   15.89 (+3.05%)
ACB   7.56 (+1.48%)
DIS   170.62 (-0.33%)
PFE   42.84 (+1.78%)
BA   216.60 (+0.29%)
AMC   40.82 (+0.05%)
S&P 500   4,535.00 (+0.34%)
DOW   35,600.87 (+0.40%)
QQQ   374.77 (-0.19%)
AAPL   148.80 (+0.03%)
MSFT   307.22 (-0.33%)
FB   340.78 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   2,838.69 (-0.91%)
TSLA   865.86 (+0.18%)
AMZN   3,416.70 (-0.80%)
NVDA   220.62 (-1.02%)
BABA   177.69 (+0.39%)
NIO   39.73 (-0.75%)
CGC   14.13 (-1.46%)
GE   105.34 (+0.58%)
AMD   116.32 (+-0.01%)
MU   68.39 (+1.21%)
T   25.95 (+1.41%)
F   15.89 (+3.05%)
ACB   7.56 (+1.48%)
DIS   170.62 (-0.33%)
PFE   42.84 (+1.78%)
BA   216.60 (+0.29%)
AMC   40.82 (+0.05%)
S&P 500   4,535.00 (+0.34%)
DOW   35,600.87 (+0.40%)
QQQ   374.77 (-0.19%)
AAPL   148.80 (+0.03%)
MSFT   307.22 (-0.33%)
FB   340.78 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   2,838.69 (-0.91%)
TSLA   865.86 (+0.18%)
AMZN   3,416.70 (-0.80%)
NVDA   220.62 (-1.02%)
BABA   177.69 (+0.39%)
NIO   39.73 (-0.75%)
CGC   14.13 (-1.46%)
GE   105.34 (+0.58%)
AMD   116.32 (+-0.01%)
MU   68.39 (+1.21%)
T   25.95 (+1.41%)
F   15.89 (+3.05%)
ACB   7.56 (+1.48%)
DIS   170.62 (-0.33%)
PFE   42.84 (+1.78%)
BA   216.60 (+0.29%)
AMC   40.82 (+0.05%)
S&P 500   4,535.00 (+0.34%)
DOW   35,600.87 (+0.40%)
QQQ   374.77 (-0.19%)
AAPL   148.80 (+0.03%)
MSFT   307.22 (-0.33%)
FB   340.78 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   2,838.69 (-0.91%)
TSLA   865.86 (+0.18%)
AMZN   3,416.70 (-0.80%)
NVDA   220.62 (-1.02%)
BABA   177.69 (+0.39%)
NIO   39.73 (-0.75%)
CGC   14.13 (-1.46%)
GE   105.34 (+0.58%)
AMD   116.32 (+-0.01%)
MU   68.39 (+1.21%)
T   25.95 (+1.41%)
F   15.89 (+3.05%)
ACB   7.56 (+1.48%)
DIS   170.62 (-0.33%)
PFE   42.84 (+1.78%)
BA   216.60 (+0.29%)
AMC   40.82 (+0.05%)

Groups want US to suspend oil leases off California coast

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | The Associated Press


This Oct. 19, 2021 photo shows heavy maritime traffic in front of the MSC DANIT ship, left, anchored outside the Port of Los Angeles. Federal investigators have said they believe a 1,200-foot (366-meter) cargo ship dragging anchor in rough seas caught the pipeline operated by Houston-based Amplify Energy and pulled it across the seafloor early this year. They have not determined whether impact with the Panama-registered MSC DANIT caused this spill or if the line was hit by something else or failed due to a preexisting problem. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A group of environmental organizations is demanding the Biden administration suspend and cancel oil and gas leases in federal waters off the California coast after a recent crude oil spill.

The Center for Biological Diversity and about three dozen organizations sent a petition Wednesday to the Department of the Interior, arguing it has the authority to end these leases. The groups say offshore drilling threatens wildlife, fisheries and tourism and the decades-old platforms off the coast of California are especially susceptible to problems due to their age.

The move comes several weeks after an undersea pipeline that shuttles oil from offshore platforms to the coast leaked about 25,000 gallons (94,635 liters) of crude into the ocean off Orange County.

“Federal officials have the power and the duty to stop the oil industry from killing our birds, fouling our beaches and polluting our climate,” Emily Jeffers, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. "The Biden administration needs to bring the hammer down on offshore drilling in California’s federal waters.”

The Department of the Interior declined to comment on the petition.

The department is required to respond to the petition, Jeffers said. If it doesn’t, she said the groups could take legal action.

The spill washed blobs of oil ashore affecting wildlife and the local economy, though the environmental damage so far has been less than initially feared. But environmental advocates say the long-term impact on sensitive wetland areas and marine life is unknown and shop owners in surf-friendly Huntington Beach fear concern about oil will keep tourists away even once the tar is gone.

Federal investigators are examining whether a 1,200-foot (366-meter) cargo ship that was dragging anchor in rough seas caught the pipeline operated by Houston-based Amplify Energy and pulled it across the seafloor early this year. They have not determined if the Panama-registered MSC DANIT caused the spill or if the line was hit by something else or failed due to a preexisting problem.


7 Stocks to Buy Now and Avoid a Summer Swoon

Summer is generally a quiet time in the markets. Institutional investors, generally speaking, take some time away. In fact, that’s where the idiom “Sell in May and Go Away” comes from.

But quiet doesn’t mean uneventful. The world still moves along even in the lazy months of summer. And at the moment, there are two conflicting views driving the market.

One is the fear that everything’s a bubble that is just about to burst. We don’t recommend you get out of stocks, but let’s face it, things are more than just a little frothy.

But there’s another view summarized by the acronym, YOLO (as in You Only Live Once). And these investors are committed to keeping the markets going higher. Even if it means going “all in” (whatever that means to them) on risky asset classes like NFTs or Dogecoin.

We sincerely hope you take time to recharge (whatever that means to you) this summer. Whatever your personal beliefs, the reopening of our economy is a moment that deserves to be celebrated by all of us. But before you do, we recommend that you take a peek at these seven stocks that you can consider adding to your portfolio before you check out for the summer. These are likely to get as hot as a firecracker on the Fourth of July and should have you smiling when the summer ends.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy Now and Avoid a Summer Swoon".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.