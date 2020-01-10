Log in

Grubhub, Six Flags fall, Nektar, Infosys rise

Posted on Friday, January 10th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Grubhub Inc., down $3.35 at $52.38.

The meal delivery company denied reports that it was considering a plan to sell the company.

Nektar Therapeutics, up $5.33 at $26.92.

The pharmaceutical company is expanding a partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop cancer treatments.

KB Home, down $1.20 at $35.86.

The home builder's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., down $7.80 at $35.96.

The theme park operator warned investors its sales will be weak in the fourth quarter because of falling attendance.

Urban Outfitters Inc., down $1.30 at $26.39.

The clothing and accessories retailer reported a dip in sales at its namesake stores during the holidays.

Synnex Corp., up $16.72 at $145.56.

The technology services company reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter earnings and will split into two publicly traded companies.

Infosys Ltd., up 17 cents at $10.65.

The business consulting company said an internal review found no evidence of financial wrongdoing in regard to a whistleblower complaint.

Dermira Inc., up 82 cents at $19.16.

Eli Lilly is buying the dermatology-focused drug maker for about $1.1 billion.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Dermira (DERM)$19.16+4.5%N/A-3.66Buy$17.84
Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)$138.00+1.5%1.87%24.86Buy$136.18
Infosys (INFY)$10.65+1.6%1.97%19.72Hold$10.85
Urban Outfitters (URBN)$26.39-4.7%N/A9.60Hold$28.56
Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)$35.96-17.8%9.23%11.13Buy$53.13
SYNNEX (SNX)$145.56+13.0%1.03%13.37Buy$129.50
GrubHub (GRUB)$52.38-6.0%N/A42.59Hold$61.67

