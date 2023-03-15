Guess, Exxon fall; Smartsheet, SentinelOne rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Credit Suisse Group AG, down 35 cents to $2.16.

The Saudi National Bank told news outlets that it would not inject more money into the struggling bank.

Smartsheet Inc., up $6.81 to $45.13.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

SentinelOne Inc., up $1.07 to $15.54.

The cybersecurity provider beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Guess Inc., down $1.11 to $20.16.

The clothing company's profit forecast fell short of analysts' expectations.

Vacasa Inc., down 33 cents to 98 cents.

The vacation rental property management company gave investors a weak sales forecast.

Ebix Inc., down $1.85 to $14.42.

The supplier of software and e-commerce services to the insurance industry reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $5.32 to $101.62.

Energy companies fell along with crude oil prices.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $2.53 to $35.51.

The copper mining company fell along with prices for the base metal.

Before you consider Smartsheet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Smartsheet wasn't on the list.

While Smartsheet currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here