S&P 500   3,891.93 (-0.70%)
DOW   31,874.57 (-0.87%)
QQQ   298.93 (+0.52%)
AAPL   152.99 (+0.26%)
MSFT   265.44 (+1.78%)
META   197.75 (+1.92%)
GOOGL   96.11 (+2.28%)
AMZN   96.20 (+1.39%)
TSLA   180.45 (-1.53%)
NVDA   242.28 (+0.69%)
NIO   8.25 (-2.02%)
BABA   81.51 (-2.79%)
AMD   89.68 (+2.55%)
T   18.31 (-0.70%)
F   11.71 (-1.84%)
MU   54.13 (-0.26%)
CGC   2.03 (-1.93%)
GE   89.76 (-1.55%)
DIS   93.10 (-0.28%)
AMC   4.21 (-9.27%)
PFE   40.28 (+0.95%)
PYPL   73.91 (+0.91%)
NFLX   303.79 (+3.00%)
Guess, Exxon fall; Smartsheet, SentinelOne rise

Wed., March 15, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Credit Suisse Group AG, down 35 cents to $2.16.

The Saudi National Bank told news outlets that it would not inject more money into the struggling bank.

Smartsheet Inc., up $6.81 to $45.13.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

SentinelOne Inc., up $1.07 to $15.54.

The cybersecurity provider beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Guess Inc., down $1.11 to $20.16.

The clothing company's profit forecast fell short of analysts' expectations.

Vacasa Inc., down 33 cents to 98 cents.

The vacation rental property management company gave investors a weak sales forecast.

Ebix Inc., down $1.85 to $14.42.

The supplier of software and e-commerce services to the insurance industry reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $5.32 to $101.62.

Energy companies fell along with crude oil prices.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $2.53 to $35.51.

The copper mining company fell along with prices for the base metal.

