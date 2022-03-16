Guess? Stock Looks Undervalued Ahead of Earnings

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) is surging ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report, which is due out after tomorrow's close. Last seen up 3.9% at $18.05, the equity is now finding support at the $17 area, after breaching that level last week. The stock's 10-day moving average has been keeping a tight lid on gains since February, though, contributing to its 23.6% year-to-date deficit.

The security has a history of upbeat post-earnings reactions, finishing five of eight next-day sessions higher in the last two years, including an 11.4% pop in November. Options traders are pricing in a 17.6% swing for GES this time, which is significantly lower than the 23.5% move it averaged following its last eight reports, regardless of direction.

Short sellers have been piling on the equity of late. In fact, short interest rose 10.7% in the last two reporting periods, and the 8.30 million shares sold short now account for a massive 21.4% of the stock's available float, or more than one week's worth of pent-up buying power.

Meanwhile, at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), GES' baffling 10-day call/put volume ratio of 802.33 sits higher than all but 4% of readings from the past year. This indicates calls have been picked up at a much quicker-than-usual clip in the last two weeks.

Guess stock currently trades at a price-earnings ratio of 6.90, and a price-sales ratio of 0.60, both of which indicate the security is undervalued. GES also provides a very high dividend yield of 5.18%, with a forward dividend of $0.90. In addition, the company has grown revenues by 30% and net income by more than $250 million since 2021, and is estimated to deliver a 10.5% increase in earnings, and 5.7% revenue growth for 2023.

In exchange for the high reward potential, Guess stock also comes with a high level of risk. GES' balance sheet is weak, with just $398 million in cash, and $1.2 billion in total debt. The company experienced substantial revenues and net income declines in 2021, when it reported $81.4 billion in net losses, and a 30% decrease in revenues.

Nonetheless, Guess stock's attractive valuation and high yielding-dividend puts GES’ upside potential among the highest for dividend stocks.

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.