Gunmaker Smith & Wesson moving headquarters to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson plans to relocate its headquarters from Massachusetts to gun-friendlier Tennessee in a $125 million investment expected to create 750 jobs, officials announced Thursday.

The gunmaker founded in 1852 is currently centered in Springfield, Massachusetts, a state where company officials say legislative proposals would prohibit them from manufacturing certain weapons.

A proposal in the Democrat-led state Legislature would extend the state's ban on the sale and possession of assault weapons or large-capacity magazines to also outlaw manufacturing them in Massachusetts, unless it's for the military or law enforcement.

"While we are hopeful that this arbitrary and damaging legislation will be defeated in this session, these products made up over 60% of our revenue last year, and the unfortunate likelihood that such restrictions would be raised again led to a review of the best path forward for Smith & Wesson,” Mark Smith, Smith & Wesson CEO, said in a news release.

Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development says Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will move its headquarters, distribution, assembly and plastic injection molding operations to Maryville, 18 miles (29 kilometers) south of Knoxville. Groundbreaking is planned before the end of the year.

One of the reasons to head to Tennessee, the company reasoned, is its “support for the 2nd Amendment.”

Tennessee has moved to loosen gun restrictions in recent years. Earlier this year, the state became the latest to allow most adults 21 and older to carry handguns without a permit that requires first clearing a state-level background check and training.

The company said the move will not begin until 2023. The jobs will be relocated from the Massachusetts facility, which will remain operational but will be reconfigured, and from facilities in Deep River, Connecticut, and Columbia, Missouri, both of which will close, the company said.

The Connecticut plastic injection molding facility will be sold, while the Missouri facility used for distribution will be marketed for sublease, the company said.

With the move, the company will go from four to three locations, with no effect on the facility in Houlton, Maine. Some manufacturing operations will remain in Massachusetts and the company plans to continue to have more than 1,000 employees in the state.

The gunmaker will have company in Tennessee: Officials say the state is home to more than 20 small arms and ammunition manufacturers.

Investors have been frustrated by the renewable energy sector for decades. One reason for that is the technology was not ready for prime time, at least not in a cost-effective way. That is changing rapidly and with it the opportunity to be found in renewable energy stocks. However, within the renewable energy sector, wind and solar remain on top of the pyramid. The focus of this unique presentation is on solar stocks that are ready to break out.Yes, President Biden’s infrastructure plan could have a significant impact on the sector. But interest in solar power has been growing for several years. One reason is that it’s become a national play. Solar used to be limited to areas like California and Florida, but improvements in the efficiency of the technology and the ability to capture the power for future use make it a viable option in more areas of the country. As evidence of this, the total amount of solar capacity installed throughout the country can power approximately 18 million homes.As renewable energy options continue to expand, so will the opportunity for growth in solar. This is the beginning of what stands to be a multi-year trend. And there’s no time like the present for opportunistic investors to get involved.