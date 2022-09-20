Hackers accessed data on some American Airlines customers

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,862.24 (-0.97%)
DOW   30,693.64 (-1.05%)
QQQ   289.85 (-0.41%)
AAPL   156.02 (+1.00%)
MSFT   242.57 (-0.80%)
META   148.25 (+0.16%)
GOOGL   102.01 (-1.03%)
AMZN   124.05 (-0.49%)
TSLA   311.84 (+0.90%)
NVDA   134.04 (+0.16%)
NIO   20.71 (-0.91%)
BABA   87.73 (+0.08%)
AMD   75.95 (-1.07%)
T   16.56 (-1.19%)
MU   51.26 (-1.61%)
CGC   3.22 (-0.31%)
F   13.51 (-9.51%)
GE   66.71 (-0.51%)
DIS   107.82 (-1.24%)
AMC   9.13 (-0.54%)
PYPL   92.58 (-2.58%)
PFE   44.84 (-1.32%)
NFLX   244.95 (+0.54%)
S&P 500   3,862.24 (-0.97%)
DOW   30,693.64 (-1.05%)
QQQ   289.85 (-0.41%)
AAPL   156.02 (+1.00%)
MSFT   242.57 (-0.80%)
META   148.25 (+0.16%)
GOOGL   102.01 (-1.03%)
AMZN   124.05 (-0.49%)
TSLA   311.84 (+0.90%)
NVDA   134.04 (+0.16%)
NIO   20.71 (-0.91%)
BABA   87.73 (+0.08%)
AMD   75.95 (-1.07%)
T   16.56 (-1.19%)
MU   51.26 (-1.61%)
CGC   3.22 (-0.31%)
F   13.51 (-9.51%)
GE   66.71 (-0.51%)
DIS   107.82 (-1.24%)
AMC   9.13 (-0.54%)
PYPL   92.58 (-2.58%)
PFE   44.84 (-1.32%)
NFLX   244.95 (+0.54%)
S&P 500   3,862.24 (-0.97%)
DOW   30,693.64 (-1.05%)
QQQ   289.85 (-0.41%)
AAPL   156.02 (+1.00%)
MSFT   242.57 (-0.80%)
META   148.25 (+0.16%)
GOOGL   102.01 (-1.03%)
AMZN   124.05 (-0.49%)
TSLA   311.84 (+0.90%)
NVDA   134.04 (+0.16%)
NIO   20.71 (-0.91%)
BABA   87.73 (+0.08%)
AMD   75.95 (-1.07%)
T   16.56 (-1.19%)
MU   51.26 (-1.61%)
CGC   3.22 (-0.31%)
F   13.51 (-9.51%)
GE   66.71 (-0.51%)
DIS   107.82 (-1.24%)
AMC   9.13 (-0.54%)
PYPL   92.58 (-2.58%)
PFE   44.84 (-1.32%)
NFLX   244.95 (+0.54%)
S&P 500   3,862.24 (-0.97%)
DOW   30,693.64 (-1.05%)
QQQ   289.85 (-0.41%)
AAPL   156.02 (+1.00%)
MSFT   242.57 (-0.80%)
META   148.25 (+0.16%)
GOOGL   102.01 (-1.03%)
AMZN   124.05 (-0.49%)
TSLA   311.84 (+0.90%)
NVDA   134.04 (+0.16%)
NIO   20.71 (-0.91%)
BABA   87.73 (+0.08%)
AMD   75.95 (-1.07%)
T   16.56 (-1.19%)
MU   51.26 (-1.61%)
CGC   3.22 (-0.31%)
F   13.51 (-9.51%)
GE   66.71 (-0.51%)
DIS   107.82 (-1.24%)
AMC   9.13 (-0.54%)
PYPL   92.58 (-2.58%)
PFE   44.84 (-1.32%)
NFLX   244.95 (+0.54%)

Hackers accessed data on some American Airlines customers

Tue., September 20, 2022 | The Associated Press

Two American Airlines Boeing 737s are shown at the gate, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Hackers gained access to personal information of some customers and employees at American Airlines. The airline said Tuesday, Sept. 20, that information on a “very small number” of people was compromised after a phishing attack that breached some employee email accounts. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines says personal information of a “very small number” of customers and employees was compromised after hackers breached some employee email accounts.

The airline said Tuesday that it has indication that the attackers have misused any of the personal information.

American said the breach was discovered in July. The airline declined to say how precisely how many people had their personal information exposed or the nature of that information.

“American Airlines is aware of a phishing campaign that led to the unauthorized access to a limited number of team member mailboxes,” American spokesman Curtis Blessing said. “A very small number of customers and employees’ personal information was contained in those email accounts.

Blessing said American is putting in place “additional technical safeguards to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.”

American is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.