Hackers Could Open Your Garage Door From Anywhere in the World If You Use Nexx Smart Devices





On April 4, Sam Sabetan, an offensive security engineer at Amazon, published findings that Nexx's smart device products are subject to chilling vulnerabilities — including hackers being able to remotely open users' garage doors without their consent. Other vulnerabilities include being able to take control of alarms and switch smart plugs on and off for any user.

Sabetan stated that hackers could open garage doors from anywhere in the world. In addition to his blog post, he also uploaded a video proving his claims.

"It is estimated that over 40,000 devices, located in both residential and commercial properties, are impacted," he wrote in a Medium blog post. "Furthermore, I determined that more than 20,000 individuals have active Nexx accounts."

Sabetan also stated that Nexx has "consistently ignored" all attempts at communication from him, the media and the Department of Homeland Security. Sabetan advises any Nexx users to immediately disconnect all devices until the issues are confirmed to be resolved.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency also posted a warning about the Nexx Garage Door Controller, Smart Plug and Smart Alarm's vulnerabilities.

Nexx has not responded to the claims. However, on its website, the tabs for Garage, Alarm and Plug all show a "Page Not Found" message as of Thursday morning.

