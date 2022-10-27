Hard-drive maker Seagate Tech faces China sanctions warning

S&P 500   3,830.60
DOW   31,839.11
QQQ   277.93
Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
Americans are using this FREE kit to protect their retirement accounts (Ad)
Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions
US futures in decline after three days of gains
Americans are using this FREE kit to protect their retirement accounts (Ad)
Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets 'junk fees'
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
How to Start a Business with Only $1,000
Boeing posts $3.3B loss on costs tied to defense programs
S&P 500   3,830.60
DOW   31,839.11
QQQ   277.93
Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
Americans are using this FREE kit to protect their retirement accounts (Ad)
Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions
US futures in decline after three days of gains
Americans are using this FREE kit to protect their retirement accounts (Ad)
Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets 'junk fees'
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
How to Start a Business with Only $1,000
Boeing posts $3.3B loss on costs tied to defense programs
S&P 500   3,830.60
DOW   31,839.11
QQQ   277.93
Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
Americans are using this FREE kit to protect their retirement accounts (Ad)
Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions
US futures in decline after three days of gains
Americans are using this FREE kit to protect their retirement accounts (Ad)
Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets 'junk fees'
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
How to Start a Business with Only $1,000
Boeing posts $3.3B loss on costs tied to defense programs
S&P 500   3,830.60
DOW   31,839.11
QQQ   277.93
Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
Americans are using this FREE kit to protect their retirement accounts (Ad)
Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions
US futures in decline after three days of gains
Americans are using this FREE kit to protect their retirement accounts (Ad)
Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets 'junk fees'
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
How to Start a Business with Only $1,000
Boeing posts $3.3B loss on costs tied to defense programs

Hard-drive maker Seagate Tech faces China sanctions warning

Thu., October 27, 2022 | The Associated Press

The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Seagate Technology said Thursday, Oct. 27, that the U.S. Department of Commerce has warned it may charge the computer hard-drive maker with violating restrictions on exports of high-tech products to China. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

BEIJING (AP) — Seagate Technology said Thursday the U.S. Department of Commerce has warned it may charge the computer hard-drive maker with violating restrictions on exports of high-tech products to China.

The company said in an SEC filing that it rejected the allegations. It says its hard disc-drives are not subject to U.S. Export Administration regulations, but troubles over the issue could affect its business.

“Seagate believes it has complied with all relevant export control laws and regulations," it said.

Seagate said the allegation is over sales between August 2020 and September 2021 to “a customer and its affiliates.” It did not name the customer, however, Seagate is a major supplier of hard drives to telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies, a major target of U.S. export controls.

The other major supplier, Western Digital, stopped sales to Huawei in 2019, not long after it had signed a strategic partnership with the Chinese company, the biggest maker of network gear for phone and internet carriers.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In reporting lower profit and revenues for its fiscal first quarter, Seagate said it was reducing its headcount by 3,000 people as part of a restructuring. It cited global uncertainties and slower demand.

Should you invest $1,000 in Western Digital right now?

Before you consider Western Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Digital wasn't on the list.

While Western Digital currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Western Digital (WDC)
2.9552 of 5 stars		$35.280.0%N/A7.43Hold$52.41
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.