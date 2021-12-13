Harris unveils plan for electric vehicle charging network

S&P 500   4,681.75 (-0.64%)
DOW   35,685.96 (-0.79%)
QQQ   393.22 (-1.20%)
AAPL   177.49 (-1.09%)
MSFT   340.64 (-0.55%)
FB   333.10 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   2,916.24 (-1.48%)
AMZN   3,389.00 (-1.60%)
TSLA   957.92 (-5.81%)
NVDA   290.12 (-3.93%)
BABA   121.92 (-2.51%)
NIO   33.87 (-1.14%)
CGC   9.18 (-3.97%)
AMD   134.80 (-2.71%)
MU   84.62 (-1.08%)
GE   93.00 (-4.07%)
T   22.47 (-1.62%)
F   20.41 (-4.85%)
DIS   149.86 (-1.87%)
PFE   55.35 (+4.87%)
AMC   23.01 (-16.14%)
ACB   5.89 (-3.76%)
BA   196.15 (-4.35%)
S&P 500   4,681.75 (-0.64%)
DOW   35,685.96 (-0.79%)
QQQ   393.22 (-1.20%)
AAPL   177.49 (-1.09%)
MSFT   340.64 (-0.55%)
FB   333.10 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   2,916.24 (-1.48%)
AMZN   3,389.00 (-1.60%)
TSLA   957.92 (-5.81%)
NVDA   290.12 (-3.93%)
BABA   121.92 (-2.51%)
NIO   33.87 (-1.14%)
CGC   9.18 (-3.97%)
AMD   134.80 (-2.71%)
MU   84.62 (-1.08%)
GE   93.00 (-4.07%)
T   22.47 (-1.62%)
F   20.41 (-4.85%)
DIS   149.86 (-1.87%)
PFE   55.35 (+4.87%)
AMC   23.01 (-16.14%)
ACB   5.89 (-3.76%)
BA   196.15 (-4.35%)
S&P 500   4,681.75 (-0.64%)
DOW   35,685.96 (-0.79%)
QQQ   393.22 (-1.20%)
AAPL   177.49 (-1.09%)
MSFT   340.64 (-0.55%)
FB   333.10 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   2,916.24 (-1.48%)
AMZN   3,389.00 (-1.60%)
TSLA   957.92 (-5.81%)
NVDA   290.12 (-3.93%)
BABA   121.92 (-2.51%)
NIO   33.87 (-1.14%)
CGC   9.18 (-3.97%)
AMD   134.80 (-2.71%)
MU   84.62 (-1.08%)
GE   93.00 (-4.07%)
T   22.47 (-1.62%)
F   20.41 (-4.85%)
DIS   149.86 (-1.87%)
PFE   55.35 (+4.87%)
AMC   23.01 (-16.14%)
ACB   5.89 (-3.76%)
BA   196.15 (-4.35%)
S&P 500   4,681.75 (-0.64%)
DOW   35,685.96 (-0.79%)
QQQ   393.22 (-1.20%)
AAPL   177.49 (-1.09%)
MSFT   340.64 (-0.55%)
FB   333.10 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   2,916.24 (-1.48%)
AMZN   3,389.00 (-1.60%)
TSLA   957.92 (-5.81%)
NVDA   290.12 (-3.93%)
BABA   121.92 (-2.51%)
NIO   33.87 (-1.14%)
CGC   9.18 (-3.97%)
AMD   134.80 (-2.71%)
MU   84.62 (-1.08%)
GE   93.00 (-4.07%)
T   22.47 (-1.62%)
F   20.41 (-4.85%)
DIS   149.86 (-1.87%)
PFE   55.35 (+4.87%)
AMC   23.01 (-16.14%)
ACB   5.89 (-3.76%)
BA   196.15 (-4.35%)

Harris unveils plan for electric vehicle charging network

Monday, December 13, 2021 | Matthew Daly, Associated Press


President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration released an ambitious federal strategy Monday to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across the country and bring down the cost of electric cars with the goal of transforming the U.S. auto industry.

"The future of transportation in our nation and around the world is electric,'' Vice President Kamala Harris said at an EV charging facility in suburban Maryland.

The $1 trillion infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed last month authorizes a nationwide network of charging stations and sets aside $5 billion for states to build them, including $63 million for Maryland. The law also provides an additional $2.5 billion for local grants to support charging stations in rural areas and in disadvantaged communities.

Biden’s $2 trillion social and environmental policy bill, now pending in the Senate, includes a $7,500 tax credit to lower the cost of electric vehicles.

The Biden administration wants “to make electric vehicles accessible for everyone,'' Harris said. “Absolutely make it accessible for everyone and easy. Just like filling up your car with gas.”

Harris visited a maintenance facility in Brandywine, just outside Washington, where she received a demonstration of how chargers work and learned about a plan to electrify the government fleet in Maryland’s Prince George’s County.

“There’s no sound or fume!” Harris exclaimed as a local worker demonstrated the charger. "How do I know it’s actually working?”

The car is fully charged when it’s blinking green, the worker told her.

The new EV charging strategy establishes a joint electric vehicles office between the federal Energy and Transportation departments; issues guidance and standards for states; and ensures consultations with manufacturers, state and local governments, environmental justice and civil rights groups, tribes and others, the White House said.

The two departments also will launch an advisory committee on electric vehicles that officials hope will be up and running early next year.

Accelerated adoption of electric vehicles for personal cars and commercial fleets would help achieve Biden's goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emission by 2050 while creating thousands of jobs, the White House said.

The effort also is intended to help the U.S. leapfrog China in the plug-in EV market. Currently, the U.S. market share of plug-in electric vehicle sales is one-third the size of the Chinese EV market.

Biden has set a goal that electric cars and trucks account for half of new vehicles sold by 2030.

The LMC Automotive consulting firm expects U.S. sales of new fully electric vehicles to hit nearly 400,000 this year, almost double last year’s figure. EVs still make up only about 2.6% of sales, but the firm expects sales to grow to more than 730,000 next year and more than 2 million by 2025.

Even at 2 million, EV sales still would be only about 12% of U.S. new vehicle sales.

Republicans, including some who voted in favor of the new infrastructure law, have criticized Biden for being preoccupied with electric vehicle technology when Americans are contending with a spike in gasoline and natural gas prices.

Biden last month ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America’s strategic reserve, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations. Gas prices have fallen in recent weeks as fears grow of another possible economic slowdown from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Average prices on Sunday were $3.33 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association, down about 7 cents from late last month.

___

Associated Press writer Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed to this story.


7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.

The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.

So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.

View the "7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.