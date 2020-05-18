Hawaii public pension fund suffers worst loss in 17 years

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s largest public pension fund suffered its worst quarterly loss in more than 17 years because of the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The state Employees’ Retirement System investments fell 9.5%, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday.

The fund’s assets, which include contributions and distributions, shrank by nearly $1.8 billion, to $16.2 billion, according to a report by investment adviser Meketa Investment Group.

The decrease was the largest percentage drop for investments since the third quarter of 2002, when the fund lost 9.7%, and the fourth-largest decline since the third quarter of 1990, when it fell 7.6%.

The pension fund provides retirement, disability and survivor benefits.

System Executive Director Thom Williams said the fund’s nearly 126,000 benefit recipients do need to worry about receiving money they earned.

“Our members and beneficiaries face absolutely no risks relative to our financial capacity to pay promised benefits or our operational ability to process payments and service our members,” Williams said.

The fund had a $14.08 billion shortfall entering the fiscal year that began July 1, 2019. The fund was up 5.3% as of Dec. 31 and ahead of its pace to reach its annualized 7% long-term return target.

But with three months left in the fiscal year that ends June 30, the fund’s investment return declined 4.6% to leave no realistic chance of hitting its investment return objective.

The fund’s diversification helped avert what could have been a more disastrous quarter, Chief Investment Officer Elizabeth Burton said.

"While it is always disappointing to have a negative return, this is far better than peer funds who were down nearly 40% more," Burton said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.

6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve

The quaint correction that was labeled the “tech wreck” of 2018 seems like a distant memory to investors. What also seems like a distant memory is any thought of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.



At the end of 2018, the Federal Reserve had raised its benchmark federal funds rate. With the trade dispute with China dragging on, there was increasing pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates. When interest rates are lower, stocks will generally rise as investors have no other option for growth.



In July 2019, the doves got their wish. But in a move that now seems to be a “what did they know move”, the Fed dropped rates again in October. The market soared to record highs in January and early February. Since mid-February however, the market has fallen dramatically, and the Fed juiced the market one more time by cutting rates down to levels not seen since the financial crisis.



None of us know for sure when the U.S. economy will be opened up. And while stocks are still a good investment, not every stock is a smart investment at this time. But some stocks perform well when interest rates are falling and that’s why we’ve prepared this presentation.



These six stocks stand to benefit from both low-interest rates and the unique economic conditions being brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

View the "6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve".