HCA Healthcare, Gap fall; SVB Financial, Schlumberger rise

S&P 500   4,271.78 (-2.77%)
DOW   33,811.40 (-2.82%)
QQQ   325.40 (-4.63%)
AAPL   161.79 (-3.25%)
MSFT   274.03 (-4.31%)
FB   184.11 (-8.14%)
GOOGL   2,392.71 (-6.56%)
AMZN   2,887.00 (-6.27%)
TSLA   1,005.05 (+2.85%)
NVDA   195.15 (-9.16%)
BABA   86.49 (-3.27%)
NIO   17.18 (-5.34%)
AMD   88.14 (-6.25%)
CGC   5.57 (-2.79%)
MU   69.41 (-5.18%)
T   19.52 (+0.46%)
GE   89.07 (-2.55%)
F   15.13 (-5.73%)
DIS   118.27 (-5.06%)
AMC   16.52 (-4.73%)
PFE   48.13 (-3.26%)
PYPL   86.03 (-9.35%)
NFLX   215.52 (-4.72%)
S&P 500   4,271.78 (-2.77%)
DOW   33,811.40 (-2.82%)
QQQ   325.40 (-4.63%)
AAPL   161.79 (-3.25%)
MSFT   274.03 (-4.31%)
FB   184.11 (-8.14%)
GOOGL   2,392.71 (-6.56%)
AMZN   2,887.00 (-6.27%)
TSLA   1,005.05 (+2.85%)
NVDA   195.15 (-9.16%)
BABA   86.49 (-3.27%)
NIO   17.18 (-5.34%)
AMD   88.14 (-6.25%)
CGC   5.57 (-2.79%)
MU   69.41 (-5.18%)
T   19.52 (+0.46%)
GE   89.07 (-2.55%)
F   15.13 (-5.73%)
DIS   118.27 (-5.06%)
AMC   16.52 (-4.73%)
PFE   48.13 (-3.26%)
PYPL   86.03 (-9.35%)
NFLX   215.52 (-4.72%)
S&P 500   4,271.78 (-2.77%)
DOW   33,811.40 (-2.82%)
QQQ   325.40 (-4.63%)
AAPL   161.79 (-3.25%)
MSFT   274.03 (-4.31%)
FB   184.11 (-8.14%)
GOOGL   2,392.71 (-6.56%)
AMZN   2,887.00 (-6.27%)
TSLA   1,005.05 (+2.85%)
NVDA   195.15 (-9.16%)
BABA   86.49 (-3.27%)
NIO   17.18 (-5.34%)
AMD   88.14 (-6.25%)
CGC   5.57 (-2.79%)
MU   69.41 (-5.18%)
T   19.52 (+0.46%)
GE   89.07 (-2.55%)
F   15.13 (-5.73%)
DIS   118.27 (-5.06%)
AMC   16.52 (-4.73%)
PFE   48.13 (-3.26%)
PYPL   86.03 (-9.35%)
NFLX   215.52 (-4.72%)
S&P 500   4,271.78 (-2.77%)
DOW   33,811.40 (-2.82%)
QQQ   325.40 (-4.63%)
AAPL   161.79 (-3.25%)
MSFT   274.03 (-4.31%)
FB   184.11 (-8.14%)
GOOGL   2,392.71 (-6.56%)
AMZN   2,887.00 (-6.27%)
TSLA   1,005.05 (+2.85%)
NVDA   195.15 (-9.16%)
BABA   86.49 (-3.27%)
NIO   17.18 (-5.34%)
AMD   88.14 (-6.25%)
CGC   5.57 (-2.79%)
MU   69.41 (-5.18%)
T   19.52 (+0.46%)
GE   89.07 (-2.55%)
F   15.13 (-5.73%)
DIS   118.27 (-5.06%)
AMC   16.52 (-4.73%)
PFE   48.13 (-3.26%)
PYPL   86.03 (-9.35%)
NFLX   215.52 (-4.72%)

HCA Healthcare, Gap fall; SVB Financial, Schlumberger rise

Friday, April 22, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

HCA Healthcare Inc., down $58.80 to $210.64.

The hospital operator reported weaker-than-expected earnings and cut its forecast for revenue and earnings this year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., up $10.41 to $138.51.

The maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues said it made more profit in the first quarter than Wall Street had expected.

Verizon Communications Inc., down $3.10 to $51.91.

The telecommunications company said it expects earnings for the year to fall at the lower end of the range it previously forecast.

Gap Inc., down $2.57 to $11.72.

The clothing seller cut its sales forecast and said the CEO of its Old Navy business will leave the company.

SVB Financial Group, up $37.91 to $541.04.

The parent of Silicon Valley Bank raised its forecast for revenue this year, partly due to higher interest rates and strong demand for loans from technology and other clients.

Autoliv Inc., down $5.65 to $71.91.

The maker of auto safety systems reported earnings that fell well short of analysts' forecasts.

Globus Medical Inc., down $10.47 to $68.53.

The medical company announced preliminary sales for the first quarter that were lower than analysts were expecting.

Schlumberger NV, up $1 to $41.65.

The energy company reported quarterly results that were better than Wall Street analysts were expecting.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Verizon Communications (VZ)
3.2615 of 5 stars		$51.91-4.6%4.93%9.74Hold$59.20
SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
2.6748 of 5 stars		$541.04+4.4%N/A17.13Buy$769.69
Globus Medical (GMED)
2.4923 of 5 stars		$68.53-15.8%N/A47.92Buy$85.36
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.