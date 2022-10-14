QQQ   260.74 (-3.01%)
AAPL   138.38 (-3.22%)
MSFT   228.56 (-2.42%)
META   126.76 (-2.71%)
GOOGL   96.56 (-2.52%)
AMZN   106.90 (-5.00%)
TSLA   204.99 (-7.55%)
NVDA   112.27 (-6.13%)
NIO   11.75 (-8.06%)
BABA   73.02 (-2.65%)
AMD   55.94 (-5.09%)
T   14.99 (-0.86%)
MU   52.72 (-3.90%)
CGC   2.35 (-4.86%)
F   11.67 (-0.85%)
GE   67.57 (-0.54%)
DIS   94.45 (-2.27%)
AMC   6.00 (-0.66%)
PYPL   80.47 (-4.25%)
PFE   42.86 (-0.28%)
NFLX   230.00 (-1.08%)
QQQ   260.74 (-3.01%)
AAPL   138.38 (-3.22%)
MSFT   228.56 (-2.42%)
META   126.76 (-2.71%)
GOOGL   96.56 (-2.52%)
AMZN   106.90 (-5.00%)
TSLA   204.99 (-7.55%)
NVDA   112.27 (-6.13%)
NIO   11.75 (-8.06%)
BABA   73.02 (-2.65%)
AMD   55.94 (-5.09%)
T   14.99 (-0.86%)
MU   52.72 (-3.90%)
CGC   2.35 (-4.86%)
F   11.67 (-0.85%)
GE   67.57 (-0.54%)
DIS   94.45 (-2.27%)
AMC   6.00 (-0.66%)
PYPL   80.47 (-4.25%)
PFE   42.86 (-0.28%)
NFLX   230.00 (-1.08%)
QQQ   260.74 (-3.01%)
AAPL   138.38 (-3.22%)
MSFT   228.56 (-2.42%)
META   126.76 (-2.71%)
GOOGL   96.56 (-2.52%)
AMZN   106.90 (-5.00%)
TSLA   204.99 (-7.55%)
NVDA   112.27 (-6.13%)
NIO   11.75 (-8.06%)
BABA   73.02 (-2.65%)
AMD   55.94 (-5.09%)
T   14.99 (-0.86%)
MU   52.72 (-3.90%)
CGC   2.35 (-4.86%)
F   11.67 (-0.85%)
GE   67.57 (-0.54%)
DIS   94.45 (-2.27%)
AMC   6.00 (-0.66%)
PYPL   80.47 (-4.25%)
PFE   42.86 (-0.28%)
NFLX   230.00 (-1.08%)
QQQ   260.74 (-3.01%)
AAPL   138.38 (-3.22%)
MSFT   228.56 (-2.42%)
META   126.76 (-2.71%)
GOOGL   96.56 (-2.52%)
AMZN   106.90 (-5.00%)
TSLA   204.99 (-7.55%)
NVDA   112.27 (-6.13%)
NIO   11.75 (-8.06%)
BABA   73.02 (-2.65%)
AMD   55.94 (-5.09%)
T   14.99 (-0.86%)
MU   52.72 (-3.90%)
CGC   2.35 (-4.86%)
F   11.67 (-0.85%)
GE   67.57 (-0.54%)
DIS   94.45 (-2.27%)
AMC   6.00 (-0.66%)
PYPL   80.47 (-4.25%)
PFE   42.86 (-0.28%)
NFLX   230.00 (-1.08%)

Head of zero-emission truck venture found guilty of fraud

Fri., October 14, 2022 | The Associated Press
Trevor Milton
FILE — Trevor Milton, left, leaves the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. Milton was convicted Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, of charges he deceived investors with exaggerated claims about his company's progress in producing zero-emission 18-wheel trucks, fueled by electricity or hydrogen. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The wealthy founder of Nikola Corp. was convicted Friday of charges he deceived investors with exaggerated claims about his company’s progress in producing zero-emission 18-wheel trucks fueled by electricity or hydrogen.

A jury reached the verdict against Trevor Milton after deliberating for about five hours in federal court in Manhattan.

At trial, the government had portrayed Milton as a con man while his lawyer called him an inspiring visionary who was being railroaded by overzealous prosecutors.

Those prosecutors alleged that Nikola — founded by Milton in a Utah basement six years ago — falsely claimed to have built its own revolutionary truck that was actually a General Motors Corp. product with Nikola’s logo stamped onto it. There also was evidence that the company produced videos of its trucks that were doctored to hide their flaws.

Called as a government witness, Nikola’s CEO testified that Milton “was prone to exaggeration" in pitching his venture to investors.

“The lies — that is what this case is about,” prosecutor Matthew Podolsky told the jury in closing arguments Thursday.

Defense attorney Marc Mukasey urged acquittal, saying there was “a stunning lack of evidence” that his client ever intended to cheat investors.

Milton, 40, had pleaded not guilty to securities and wire fraud. He resigned in 2020 amid reports of fraud that sent Nikola’s stock prices into a tailspin.

At one point, the trial was delayed for more than a week after Milton’s lawyer tested positive for the coronavirus.

7 Streaming Stocks that Will Stand up to Streaming Fatigue

Millions of Americans have "cut the cord." However, consumers' entertainment experience has ended up as a collection of one or more services that looks a bit like cable or satellite, without the cords.

That's because the streaming model and what consumers desire are at odds. Streaming services need to capture as many eyeballs as they can with as much content as possible. However, many streaming consumers only want a fraction of that content. When you consider that consumers have to buy content from multiple streaming services, you can see how consumers wonder whether they actually save money at all.

Consumers don't want to go back to the ways things were. There's evidence that streaming companies will adapt to stand out in a sea of sameness. In this special presentation, we're giving you our thoughts on seven streaming stocks that present investors with long-term opportunities.

View the Stocks Here .

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
General Motors (GM)
3.0707 of 5 stars		$32.89+0.4%1.09%6.24Moderate Buy$53.74
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.