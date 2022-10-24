Healthcare tech giant Philips scraps 4,000 staff worldwide

Save $200 Today
MarketBeat All Access
Start your 30-day free trial,
then continue your subscription for 50% off.
TODAY ONLY!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,752.75
DOW   31,082.56
QQQ   272.33
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
Asian shares mixed; Chinese economy grew 3.9% in July-Sept
S&P 500   3,752.75
DOW   31,082.56
QQQ   272.33
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
Asian shares mixed; Chinese economy grew 3.9% in July-Sept
S&P 500   3,752.75
DOW   31,082.56
QQQ   272.33
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
Asian shares mixed; Chinese economy grew 3.9% in July-Sept
S&P 500   3,752.75
DOW   31,082.56
QQQ   272.33
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
Asian shares mixed; Chinese economy grew 3.9% in July-Sept

Healthcare tech giant Philips scraps 4,000 staff worldwide

Mon., October 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch healthcare technology giant Philips is scrapping 4,000 staff worldwide amid the fallout from a recall of sleep apnea machines and economic headwinds, the company announced Monday as it unveiled a 1.3 billion euro ($1.28 billion) third-quarter net loss.

The job cuts amount to about 5% of the company's global workforce and are expected to save it 300 million euros annually, Philips said.

New CEO Roy Jakobs, who took the reins earlier this month, acknowledged that “we face multiple challenges and our Q3 2022 performance reflects this." He called the job cuts “difficult, but necessary.”

Last year, the company announced a recall of sleep apnea machines saying that foam used in the devices could be a health risk. Philips has sold millions such machines worldwide and said it is taking a 1.3-billion euro hit in the third quarter for “the impairment of goodwill” of the subsidiary that makes them.

Looking ahead, Philips said that it sees “prolonged operational and supply challenges, a worsening macro-economic environment and continued uncertainty related to COVID-19 measures in China, which will be partly offset by Philips’ productivity and pricing actions.”

The company said it expects “mid-single-digit comparable sales decline” in the last three months of the year.

Sales for the third quarter reached 4.3 billion euros, up from 4.1 billion in last year's third quarter, but the company said that comparable sales — a measure that strips out the effects of currency movements and acquisitions and divestments — declined by 5% mainly due to “supply chain challenges, the COVID situation in China and the Russia-Ukraine war.”

7 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023

Small-cap stocks are a class of equities that can significantly impact a growth portfolio. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, in bull markets, small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market because investors have a larger appetite for risk. Second, small-cap stocks are historically an indicator of investor sentiment turning from bearish to bullish (and vice versa). This rewards investors who stay invested in these stocks.

Of course, that risk works both ways. In a market correction and/or bear market, small-cap stocks can drop significantly more than mid- or large-cap stocks. That's the challenge for investors, but one that can be managed when you look for small-cap stocks that are leaning into market trends.

That's the focus of this special presentation. It focuses on seven small-cap stocks well-positioned for market trends likely to stick around through 2023.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.