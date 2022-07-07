×
S&P 500   3,845.08
DOW   31,037.68
QQQ   288.80
Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded 
It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks 
3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E's
Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Fed: Sharply higher rates may be needed to quell inflation
EU lawmakers back gas, nuclear energy as sustainable
Stocks fall on Wall Street as turbulent trading persists
S&P 500   3,845.08
DOW   31,037.68
QQQ   288.80
Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded 
It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks 
3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E's
Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Fed: Sharply higher rates may be needed to quell inflation
EU lawmakers back gas, nuclear energy as sustainable
Stocks fall on Wall Street as turbulent trading persists
S&P 500   3,845.08
DOW   31,037.68
QQQ   288.80
Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded 
It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks 
3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E's
Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Fed: Sharply higher rates may be needed to quell inflation
EU lawmakers back gas, nuclear energy as sustainable
Stocks fall on Wall Street as turbulent trading persists
S&P 500   3,845.08
DOW   31,037.68
QQQ   288.80
Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded 
It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks 
3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E's
Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Fed: Sharply higher rates may be needed to quell inflation
EU lawmakers back gas, nuclear energy as sustainable
Stocks fall on Wall Street as turbulent trading persists

Heat, drought and wildfires: Torrid spell torments Portugal

Thursday, July 7, 2022 | The Associated Press


Pleasure boats tied to a pier rest on dry ground of the water depleted Zezere River due to drought, near Figueiro dos Vinhos in central Portugal, Feb. 17, 2022. Portugal is bracing for a heat wave, with temperatures in some areas forecast to climb as high as 43 degrees Celsius this weekend just as a severe drought grips the country. The Civil Protection Agency, a government body that coordinates official responses to emergencies, is placing crews on high alert Thursday, July 7, 2022 due to the risk of wildfires. (AP Photo/Sergio Azenha, File)

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is bracing for a heat wave, with temperatures in some areas forecast to climb as high as 43 C (109 F) this weekend just as a severe drought grips the country.

The Civil Protection Agency, a Portuguese government body that coordinates official responses to emergencies, said Thursday it is placing crews on high alert because of the risk of wildfires. About a third of the country faces an extreme risk of forest fires, authorities say.

The high temperatures are forecast to last at least a week. The national weather service IPMA says what it calls “tropical nights,” when temperatures stay above 20 C (68 F) after sunset, are likely.

The hot spell comes as much of Portugal endures a drought. At the end of June, 96% of the country was classified as being in either “extreme” or “severe” drought — the two highest categories.

The weather service says that over the nine months since last October rainfall was just over half the average for the period and was the second-lowest since 1931, when reliable national records began.

Heat waves and droughts aren't uncommon in Portugal, but climate scientists say all of southern Europe can expect higher temperatures and lower rainfall as a consequence of global warming.

As extremely dry weather hits Mediterranean nations, the European Union’s executive said Thursday the continent faces one of its hardest years when it comes to natural disasters like droughts and wildfires because of increasing climate change.

June was also very dry in Spain, which is Portugal's neighbor on the Iberian Peninsula, with rainfall at about half the 30-year average and reservoirs on average at 45% capacity — 20 percentage points below the 10-year average, according to government data.

Italy recently endured a prolonged heat wave and is experiencing its worst drought in 70 years.


___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate


7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.  

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.



View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.