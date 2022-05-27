×
S&P 500   4,091.57 (+0.83%)
DOW   32,704.84 (+0.21%)
QQQ   302.62 (+1.10%)
AAPL   145.36 (+1.10%)
MSFT   267.94 (+0.77%)
FB   191.46 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   2,193.77 (+1.76%)
AMZN   2,254.20 (+1.47%)
TSLA   724.51 (+2.37%)
NVDA   181.58 (+1.72%)
NIO   16.28 (+1.56%)
AMD   100.29 (+1.56%)
CGC   4.85 (-12.61%)
MU   71.50 (+1.27%)
AMC   12.66 (+3.52%)
PYPL   81.60 (+1.47%)
NFLX   193.38 (+1.03%)
S&P 500   4,091.57 (+0.83%)
DOW   32,704.84 (+0.21%)
QQQ   302.62 (+1.10%)
AAPL   145.36 (+1.10%)
MSFT   267.94 (+0.77%)
FB   191.46 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   2,193.77 (+1.76%)
AMZN   2,254.20 (+1.47%)
TSLA   724.51 (+2.37%)
NVDA   181.58 (+1.72%)
NIO   16.28 (+1.56%)
AMD   100.29 (+1.56%)
CGC   4.85 (-12.61%)
MU   71.50 (+1.27%)
AMC   12.66 (+3.52%)
PYPL   81.60 (+1.47%)
NFLX   193.38 (+1.03%)
S&P 500   4,091.57 (+0.83%)
DOW   32,704.84 (+0.21%)
QQQ   302.62 (+1.10%)
AAPL   145.36 (+1.10%)
MSFT   267.94 (+0.77%)
FB   191.46 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   2,193.77 (+1.76%)
AMZN   2,254.20 (+1.47%)
TSLA   724.51 (+2.37%)
NVDA   181.58 (+1.72%)
NIO   16.28 (+1.56%)
AMD   100.29 (+1.56%)
CGC   4.85 (-12.61%)
MU   71.50 (+1.27%)
AMC   12.66 (+3.52%)
PYPL   81.60 (+1.47%)
NFLX   193.38 (+1.03%)
S&P 500   4,091.57 (+0.83%)
DOW   32,704.84 (+0.21%)
QQQ   302.62 (+1.10%)
AAPL   145.36 (+1.10%)
MSFT   267.94 (+0.77%)
FB   191.46 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   2,193.77 (+1.76%)
AMZN   2,254.20 (+1.47%)
TSLA   724.51 (+2.37%)
NVDA   181.58 (+1.72%)
NIO   16.28 (+1.56%)
AMD   100.29 (+1.56%)
CGC   4.85 (-12.61%)
MU   71.50 (+1.27%)
AMC   12.66 (+3.52%)
PYPL   81.60 (+1.47%)
NFLX   193.38 (+1.03%)

Heathcare Stock for Bulls to Watch This June

Thursday, May 26, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) has taken a tumble in the second quarter, shedding nearly 25% since its mid-April peak near the $131 mark. The stock looks to have found a bottom near the $91 level, which also captured a pullback in May of 2021, and recently broke back above its 10-day moving average after several weeks below here. With the security last seen up 1.7% at $98.50 and headed for its highest close in almost three weeks, plus a promising seasonal signal flashing for the medical equipment concern, it could be time to look into a rebound for EW in the coming month. 

ew may 26

A study put out by Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White detailing the 25 best performing stocks in the month of June shows EW high on the list. During the past 10 years, Edward Life Sciences stock has enjoyed a positive one-month return nine times, averaging a 5.5% bounce during this time period. A similar move from EW's current perch would put it just below the $104 level. 

best of june

A unwinding of pessimism among options traders could create additional tailwinds. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), 3.81 puts have been picked up for every call in the past two weeks. This ratio its higher than 90% of readings from the past year, suggesting this penchant for bearish bets is unusual. 

Finally, EW sports a Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) of 85 out of a possible 100. This implies Edwards Lifesciences stock has tended to outperform options traders' volatility expectations of late -- a good thing for call buyers. 


7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.

One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.

But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.

View the "7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.