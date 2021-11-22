Hedge fund Alden in hunt for another big newspaper chain

S&P 500   4,714.51 (+0.35%)
DOW   35,799.66 (+0.56%)
QQQ   403.24 (-0.19%)
AAPL   164.09 (+2.20%)
MSFT   343.20 (+0.03%)
FB   344.54 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   2,945.02 (-1.13%)
AMZN   3,595.41 (-2.21%)
TSLA   1,176.00 (+3.42%)
NVDA   328.93 (-0.28%)
BABA   136.52 (-2.72%)
NIO   41.72 (+7.92%)
CGC   11.68 (-4.11%)
AMD   155.05 (-0.23%)
GE   100.95 (+0.99%)
MU   85.25 (+2.67%)
T   24.76 (+2.61%)
F   20.16 (+3.97%)
DIS   153.12 (-0.57%)
ACB   6.73 (-4.40%)
AMC   40.92 (+0.12%)
PFE   51.36 (+1.10%)
BA   209.87 (-1.99%)
S&P 500   4,714.51 (+0.35%)
DOW   35,799.66 (+0.56%)
QQQ   403.24 (-0.19%)
AAPL   164.09 (+2.20%)
MSFT   343.20 (+0.03%)
FB   344.54 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   2,945.02 (-1.13%)
AMZN   3,595.41 (-2.21%)
TSLA   1,176.00 (+3.42%)
NVDA   328.93 (-0.28%)
BABA   136.52 (-2.72%)
NIO   41.72 (+7.92%)
CGC   11.68 (-4.11%)
AMD   155.05 (-0.23%)
GE   100.95 (+0.99%)
MU   85.25 (+2.67%)
T   24.76 (+2.61%)
F   20.16 (+3.97%)
DIS   153.12 (-0.57%)
ACB   6.73 (-4.40%)
AMC   40.92 (+0.12%)
PFE   51.36 (+1.10%)
BA   209.87 (-1.99%)
S&P 500   4,714.51 (+0.35%)
DOW   35,799.66 (+0.56%)
QQQ   403.24 (-0.19%)
AAPL   164.09 (+2.20%)
MSFT   343.20 (+0.03%)
FB   344.54 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   2,945.02 (-1.13%)
AMZN   3,595.41 (-2.21%)
TSLA   1,176.00 (+3.42%)
NVDA   328.93 (-0.28%)
BABA   136.52 (-2.72%)
NIO   41.72 (+7.92%)
CGC   11.68 (-4.11%)
AMD   155.05 (-0.23%)
GE   100.95 (+0.99%)
MU   85.25 (+2.67%)
T   24.76 (+2.61%)
F   20.16 (+3.97%)
DIS   153.12 (-0.57%)
ACB   6.73 (-4.40%)
AMC   40.92 (+0.12%)
PFE   51.36 (+1.10%)
BA   209.87 (-1.99%)
S&P 500   4,714.51 (+0.35%)
DOW   35,799.66 (+0.56%)
QQQ   403.24 (-0.19%)
AAPL   164.09 (+2.20%)
MSFT   343.20 (+0.03%)
FB   344.54 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   2,945.02 (-1.13%)
AMZN   3,595.41 (-2.21%)
TSLA   1,176.00 (+3.42%)
NVDA   328.93 (-0.28%)
BABA   136.52 (-2.72%)
NIO   41.72 (+7.92%)
CGC   11.68 (-4.11%)
AMD   155.05 (-0.23%)
GE   100.95 (+0.99%)
MU   85.25 (+2.67%)
T   24.76 (+2.61%)
F   20.16 (+3.97%)
DIS   153.12 (-0.57%)
ACB   6.73 (-4.40%)
AMC   40.92 (+0.12%)
PFE   51.36 (+1.10%)
BA   209.87 (-1.99%)

Hedge fund Alden in hunt for another big newspaper chain

Monday, November 22, 2021 | Tali Arbel, AP Technology Writer

Hedge fund Alden Global Capital, one of the country's largest newspaper owners with a reputation for intense cost cuts and layoffs, has offered to buy the local newspaper chain Lee Enterprises for about $141 million.

In a news release Monday, Alden said it sent Lee's board a letter with the offer. It already owns 6% of Lee's stock and is proposing to buy the rest for $24 a share. Alden says it does not foresee regulatory issues that could complicate a deal.

Lee stock jumped 22% to $22.59 Monday. The Iowa company's spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Lee's papers include the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Buffalo News, along with dozens of smaller papers in more than two dozen states.

Alden scooped up the Tribune papers earlier this year in a deal that was bitterly contested by the Tribune company's own journalists and community leaders in Tribune's markets, who sought, ultimately without success, to find local buyers for papers including the Baltimore Sun and Chicago Tribune. Alden also owns the Denver Post, Orange County Register and Boston Herald.

Alden has a reputation for slashing costs, including selling off newspapers' real estate, that go even beyond the newspaper industry’s overall turn in that direction. The newspaper business has been consolidating as it struggles with a digital transition and shrinking revenues, and financial firms like Alden have taken an increasingly prominent role as owners. Newsroom jobs dropped nearly in half from 2004 to 2018, according to Pew Research, and the pandemic has exacerbated those stresses. About one-fourth of the country’s newspapers have closed n the past 15 years, according to research from the University of North Carolina.

Alden said Monday that its offer for Lee is a “reaffirmation of our substantial commitment to the newspaper industry and our desire to support local newspapers over the long term.”

The Lee company significantly expanded in 2020 when it bought b illionaire Warren Buffett's newspaper chai n from Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. At the time, Buffett said, “We had zero interest in selling the group to anyone else for one simple reason: We believe that Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry’s challenges."

Buffett did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

In a series of tweets Monday, the union for the Omaha World-Herald's journalists decried a takeover by Alden, calling the hedge fund “awful” and “mercenaries” that gut newsroom staffs and raise subscription prices in an attempt to wring money out of papers.

___

Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska contributed to this report.


7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum

The stock market is stimulated like a child with a sugar high on Halloween night, and investors are enjoying the ride. It seems like nearly every sector continues to point in one direction. But seasoned investors know that the markets don’t move in the same direction all the time. And even long-term bulls admit that a correction may be coming.

One reason for this is that the Federal Reserve (i.e. “The Fed”) is “talking about, talking about” an end to its asset purchase program. If that talk turns into concrete action, then it would be almost a sure sign that interest rates will rise sooner than expected.

That combination is typically negative for equities, such as stocks. Yet, even if the Fed announces an earlier-than-expected tapering plan, there are stocks that will hold up well and even thrive. And that’s the focus of this presentation. We’re taking a looks at seven stocks that stand to benefit from a less accommodative monetary policy. Financial stocks are one group of stocks that will benefit from rising interest rates. And you should also consider stocks with a high return on equity (ROE).

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity

Stocks with a high ROE are reinvesting cash at a high rate of return which can make them an ideal choice when that cash becomes more valuable.

View the "7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.