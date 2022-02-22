Hedge fund returns to court in battle to buy Lee Enterprises

S&P 500   4,304.76 (-1.01%)
DOW   33,596.61 (-1.42%)
QQQ   338.08 (-1.00%)
AAPL   164.32 (-1.78%)
MSFT   287.72 (-0.07%)
FB   202.08 (-1.98%)
GOOGL   2,596.27 (-0.45%)
AMZN   3,003.95 (-1.58%)
TSLA   821.53 (-4.14%)
NVDA   233.90 (-1.07%)
BABA   112.93 (-5.09%)
NIO   21.77 (-6.20%)
AMD   115.65 (+1.60%)
CGC   7.16 (-7.01%)
MU   90.57 (-0.25%)
GE   94.15 (+1.58%)
T   23.75 (-0.50%)
F   17.29 (-4.16%)
DIS   148.09 (-2.16%)
AMC   16.47 (-7.99%)
PFE   47.53 (-2.06%)
PYPL   103.17 (-0.46%)
ACB   3.89 (-5.81%)
S&P 500   4,304.76 (-1.01%)
DOW   33,596.61 (-1.42%)
QQQ   338.08 (-1.00%)
AAPL   164.32 (-1.78%)
MSFT   287.72 (-0.07%)
FB   202.08 (-1.98%)
GOOGL   2,596.27 (-0.45%)
AMZN   3,003.95 (-1.58%)
TSLA   821.53 (-4.14%)
NVDA   233.90 (-1.07%)
BABA   112.93 (-5.09%)
NIO   21.77 (-6.20%)
AMD   115.65 (+1.60%)
CGC   7.16 (-7.01%)
MU   90.57 (-0.25%)
GE   94.15 (+1.58%)
T   23.75 (-0.50%)
F   17.29 (-4.16%)
DIS   148.09 (-2.16%)
AMC   16.47 (-7.99%)
PFE   47.53 (-2.06%)
PYPL   103.17 (-0.46%)
ACB   3.89 (-5.81%)
S&P 500   4,304.76 (-1.01%)
DOW   33,596.61 (-1.42%)
QQQ   338.08 (-1.00%)
AAPL   164.32 (-1.78%)
MSFT   287.72 (-0.07%)
FB   202.08 (-1.98%)
GOOGL   2,596.27 (-0.45%)
AMZN   3,003.95 (-1.58%)
TSLA   821.53 (-4.14%)
NVDA   233.90 (-1.07%)
BABA   112.93 (-5.09%)
NIO   21.77 (-6.20%)
AMD   115.65 (+1.60%)
CGC   7.16 (-7.01%)
MU   90.57 (-0.25%)
GE   94.15 (+1.58%)
T   23.75 (-0.50%)
F   17.29 (-4.16%)
DIS   148.09 (-2.16%)
AMC   16.47 (-7.99%)
PFE   47.53 (-2.06%)
PYPL   103.17 (-0.46%)
ACB   3.89 (-5.81%)
S&P 500   4,304.76 (-1.01%)
DOW   33,596.61 (-1.42%)
QQQ   338.08 (-1.00%)
AAPL   164.32 (-1.78%)
MSFT   287.72 (-0.07%)
FB   202.08 (-1.98%)
GOOGL   2,596.27 (-0.45%)
AMZN   3,003.95 (-1.58%)
TSLA   821.53 (-4.14%)
NVDA   233.90 (-1.07%)
BABA   112.93 (-5.09%)
NIO   21.77 (-6.20%)
AMD   115.65 (+1.60%)
CGC   7.16 (-7.01%)
MU   90.57 (-0.25%)
GE   94.15 (+1.58%)
T   23.75 (-0.50%)
F   17.29 (-4.16%)
DIS   148.09 (-2.16%)
AMC   16.47 (-7.99%)
PFE   47.53 (-2.06%)
PYPL   103.17 (-0.46%)
ACB   3.89 (-5.81%)

Hedge fund returns to court in battle to buy Lee Enterprises

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 | Josh Funk, AP Business Writer


A pressman grabs a freshly printed paper off the press at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's printing facility in Maryland Heights, Mo. in this Nov. 11, 2008 file photo. The Post-Dispatche's owner, Lee Enterprises efforts to repel a hostile takeover got a boost when a judge ruled the newspaper publisher could ignore two director nominations from the Alden Global Capital hedge fund. But Alden said it will press the fight by urging shareholders to reject two of Lee's nominees for the board. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The hedge fund trying to buy newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises returned to court Tuesday in a bid to settle a dispute over how votes for two longtime board members should be counted next month at the company's annual meeting.

Alden Global Capital has already lost one lawsuit in the takeover battle when a judge decided last week that it wouldn't be able to nominate its own directors at Lee's March 10 annual meeting. Now it wants the court to decide how many votes Lee's chairman and its lead independent director need to be re-elected.

This new lawsuit is the latest round in the fight that began in November when Alden offered to add Lee to its growing collection of newspapers by paying $24 a share, or roughly $141 million, for the Davenport, Iowa, based company. The publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Omaha World-Herald and dozens of other newspapers rejected Alden's bid in December, saying said it “grossly undervalued” the company.

Alden said in a statement announcing the lawsuit Tuesday that Lee is “brazenly disenfranchising shareholders by rigging the upcoming director election to guarantee the re-election of entrenched directors who have profited substantially even while the company is in a downward spiral and its journalism is suffering.”

Alden objects to Lee’s decision to use a plurality standard for the director vote because it would essentially guarantee their re-election and negate any “no” votes. As long as the directors get at least one “yes” vote, that is more than any other candidate could get because they are running unopposed. The New York-based hedge fund that owns more than 200 newspapers argues the directors should have to win the majority of the votes cast to keep their seats.

Alden also wants Lee to enforce a rule in its bylaws that says directors who don’t win a majority of the votes must immediately resign.

Lee said in a statement that it is “disappointed, but not surprised” by the lawsuit. It said "Alden continues to pursue increasingly desperate measures in an attempt to destabilize Lee and advance its grossly undervalued hostile proposal to purchase the company," .

Part of why Lee is fighting the takeover so hard is that Alden has a reputation for imposing deep cost cuts and layoffs at the newspapers it owns, which include all of Tribune's and MediaNews Group's papers that it bought in recent years.

Alden, which owns 6.3% of Lee's stock, argues that the company has underperformed since it bought all of Berkshire Hathaway's newspapers in 2020, but Lee has defended the progress it is making in increasing its digital subscriptions and online ad revenue.

Two other hedge funds that own significant Lee stakes have said they believe the newspaper publisher is worth considerably more than Alden has offered.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lee Enterprises right now?

Before you consider Lee Enterprises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lee Enterprises wasn't on the list.

While Lee Enterprises currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.