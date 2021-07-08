Helen of Troy, M&T Bank fall; WD-40, Biogen rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

WD-40 Co., up $1.26 to $261.80.

The maintenance and cleaning product company reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Helen of Troy Ltd., down $14.01 to $218.51.

Investors were disappointed by the personal and household products company's financial forecast.

Kansas City Southern, down $22.46 to $262.79.

The Biden administration is reportedly pushing regulators to focus on anticompetitive practices in the railroad and shipping industries.

Amgen Inc., up $1.06 to $244.28.

The FDA is giving priority review to a potential asthma treatment, which was jointly developed with AstraZeneca.

PulteGroup Inc., down $2.40 to $52.71.

Homebuilders slipped over concerns about the Federal Reserve eventually easing bond purchases, which helps keep interest rates low.

M&T Bank Corp., down $3.95 to $137.55.

Bank stocks fell as bond yields, which are used to set interest rates on loans, continued slipping.

Biogen Inc., up $13.72 to $369.05.

The company updated the label for its Alzheimer’s disease drug to specify its use for “mild” stages of the disease.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.52 to $34.69.

Falling copper prices weighed on the mining company's stock.

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Biogen (BIIB) 1.9 $369.05 +3.9% N/A 19.36 Buy $386.34 Amgen (AMGN) 2.3 $244.28 +0.4% 2.88% 20.24 Hold $256.10 M&T Bank (MTB) 1.9 $137.55 -2.8% 3.20% 12.13 Hold $159.83 Kansas City Southern (KSU) 1.9 $262.79 -7.9% 0.82% 39.52 Hold $254.40

