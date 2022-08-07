S&P 500   4,145.19
DOW   32,803.47
QQQ   321.75
Buffett's firm reports $44B loss but its businesses thrive
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems' drug price controls
Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle
Senate rules referee weakens Dem drug plan in economic bill
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
Venezuela, Colombia border areas hopeful as reopening looms
Help Create an Inclusive Workplace by Learning ASL

Sat., August 6, 2022 | Entrepreneur


The business world is long overdue to create inclusive workplaces but recent years have seen gains. Leaders are more invested in creating diverse workforces with fresh perspectives and making offices more inclusive and accessible for all. As a business leader yourself, you can make inclusive strides by learning American Sign Language (ASL).

There are more than 70 million sign language users in the world and 500,000 ASL speakers in the United States. To make your business more inclusive for the hard of hearing, get familiar with ASL in The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle.

This 13-course bundle offers nearly 30 hours of ASL training to take you from a beginner to intermediate level. The courses are offered by Intellezy Trainers (4.4/5-star instructor rating), an online learning company recognized by top influencers like eLearning Journal and The Craig Weiss Group.

You'll start with the basic ASL alphabet, colors, animals, and more nouns before progressing to using ASL for day-to-day situations. As you improve, you'll be able to finger spell names and use complete sentences to sign a narrative. There are Q&A courses focusing on topics like family and adjectives, colors and nouns, personalities, emotions, and more. You'll learn numbers, pronouns, and everyday phrases to help you navigate the world in ASL. By the end of the courses, you'll be able to have full basic conversations with other ASL users and have a great foundation on which to build your skills going forward.

If you want to build an inclusive workspace, learning ASL and encouraging others to learn it as well is a great place to start. For a limited time, you can get all 13 courses in this American Sign Language course bundle for 94 percent off $618 at just $34.99.

Prices subject to change.

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

