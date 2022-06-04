×
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature
EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas
Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce
Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings
American Airlines gives rosier outlook for summer revenue
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature
EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas
Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce
Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings
American Airlines gives rosier outlook for summer revenue
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature
EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas
Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce
Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings
American Airlines gives rosier outlook for summer revenue
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature
EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas
Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce
Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings
American Airlines gives rosier outlook for summer revenue

Help Your Kids Achieve Academic Success with This Bundle

Saturday, June 4, 2022 | Entrepreneur


As an entrepreneur, you have enough on your plate. From trying to run your business successfully while avoiding the pitfalls of bad leadership, it's easy to become so immersed in your professional life that you neglect personal responsibilities. If you have teenagers, you don't want that commitment to your business to keep you from helping them prepare for their own success.

With The 2022 Perfect Score Academic Success Master Class Bundle, you'll have a resource to help your kids reach their academic potential in their lives. Plus, at just $49, it's significantly more affordable than a personal tutor.

This bundle is constructed by Prep Expert, an ed-tech company that specializes in online SAT and ACT preparation and has been funded on Shark Tank by Mark Cuban. More specifically, your kids will learn from Dr. Shaan Patel, M.D. MBA. Dr. Patel earned a perfect score on his SATs and graduated with an M.D. from the University of Southern California and an MBA from Yale University.

Through these courses, your kids will learn what it takes to achieve the top 1 percent of academic success. It includes five courses covering time management, productivity, study habits, standardized test prep, and college prep. In addition, you'll also get Dr. Patel's 100 Academic Success Strategies that have helped more than 50,000 students accelerate their academic and career success, 100 examples of how to use each strategy, and 100 practice exercises to help students apply each Academic Success Strategy to their own academic and personal lives. By the end of the courses, your kids will be ready to shine on the brightest stages.

Help your kids achieve their greatest potential. Right now, you can get lifetime access to The 2022 Perfect Score Academic Success Master Class Bundle for just $49 (reg. $699).

Prices subject to change.


7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.

And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.

The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.

Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.

One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.

In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.