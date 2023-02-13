Here Are The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In Jan. 2023

After a dismal performance in 2022, the crypto market kicked off 2023 with a bang. Bitcoin and many other major cryptocurrencies posted impressive gains last month. In fact, few cryptocurrencies were in the red for January. Improving macroeconomic conditions, including moderating inflation and a stabilizing job market, helped boost investor confidence all around. Let’s take a look at the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Jan. 2023.

Q4 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In Jan. 2023

We used the January return data from coinmarketcap.com to rank the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Jan. 2023. We only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $400 million as of Feb. 1 for our list of the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Jan. 2023.

We have also excluded stablecoins from our list of the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Jan. 2023.

XRP (XRP, 22%)

XRP offers an array of payment-related applications and use cases. The token is up by more than 3% in the last 60 days, bringing its 90-day gain to almost 3%. As of the time of this writing, XRP is trading at around $0.3831, giving it a market capitalization of more than $19 billion. XRP has an all-time high of $3.84 (Jan. 2018) and an all-time low of $0.002802 (July 2014).

Monero (XMR, 20%)

Launched in 2014, Monero ensures transactions take place privately and anonymously. XMR is up by more than 4% in the last 60 days, bringing its 90-day gain to more than 21%. As of the time of this writing, XMR is trading at around $156.44, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.85 billion. XMR has an all-time high of $517.62 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.213 (Jan 2015).

BitTorrent-New (BTT, 18%)

Purchased by blockchain platform TRON in July 2018, BTT is a decentralized, peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing and torrent platform. BTT is up by almost 4% in the last 60 days but remains in the red for the last 90 days, with a decline of more than 1%. As of the time of this writing, BTT is trading at around $0.0000007045, giving it a market capitalization of more than $670 million. BTT has an all-time high of $0.000003054 (Jan. 2022) and an all-time low of $0.0000006155 (Dec. 2022).

TRON (TRX, 16%)

Launched in 2017, TRX facilitates the creation of a decentralized internet and allows developers to create dApps. TRX is up by more than 18% in the last 60 days, bringing its 90-day gain to nearly 15%. As of the time of this writing, TRX is trading at around $0.0632, giving it a market capitalization of more than $5.79 billion. TRX has an all-time high of $0.3004 (Jan. 2018) and an all-time low of $0.001091 (Sept. 2017).

Terra Classic (LUNC, 15%)

Launched in April 2019, Terra Classic is a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-currency-pegged stablecoins to support a price-stable global payments system. LUNC is down by almost 2% over the last 60 days but remains in the red for the last 90 days, down almost 13%. As of the time of this writing, LUNC is trading at around $0.0001628, giving it a market capitalization of more than $965 million. LUNC has an all-time high of $119.18 (Apr. 2022) and an all-time low of $0.00001675 (May 2022).

Bitcoin SV (BSV, 6%)

BSV emerged in 2018 after a hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and it aims to meet the original vision of the Bitcoin protocol. BSV is down by over 5% in the last 60 days, although it remains up by almost 3% for the last 90 days. As of the time of this writing, BSV is trading at around $40.81, giving it a market capitalization of more than $786 million. BSV has an all-time high of $491.64 (Apr. 2021) and an all-time low of $35.13 (Nov. 2022).

Toncoin (TON, 6%)

Developed in 2018, TON is a decentralized layer-one blockchain that allows users to buy, send and store funds. TON is up by over 6% over the last 60 days, capping its 90-day gain at almost 38%. As of the time of this writing, TON is trading at around $2.12, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.6 billion. TON has an all-time high of $5.84 (Nov. 2021) and an all-time low of $0.3906 (Sept. 2021).

PAX Gold (PAXG, 5%)

Launched in September 2019, PAXG is a gold-backed cryptocurrency that allows traders to invest easily in gold. PAXG is up by almost 3% in the last 60 days, bringing its 90-day gain to more than 4%. As of the time of this writing, PAXG is trading at around $1,837.87, giving it a market capitalization of more than $498 million. PAXG has an all-time high of $3,487.68 (Apr. 2020) and an all-time low of $1,387.98 (Oct. 2019).

Huobi Token (HT, 3%)

First launched in January 2018, HT is the native token of the cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global. HT is down by over 19% in the last 60 days, which dragged its 90-day return into the red, with a decline of almost 4%. As of the time of this writing, HT is trading at around $5.02, giving it a market capitalization of more than $813 million. HT has an all-time high of $39.81 (May 2022) and an all-time low of $0.8903 (Jan. 2019).

UNUS SED LEO (LEO, -4%)

Launched in May 2019, LEO is a utility token that's used across the iFinex ecosystem. LEO is down by more than 12% for the last 60 days, bringing its 90-day decline to almost 16%. As of the time of this writing, LEO is trading at around $3.35, giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.19 billion. LEO has an all-time high of $8.04 (Feb. 2022) and an all-time low of $0.8036 (Dec. 2019).

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here