Here Are The Five Best- And Worst-Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Jan. 2023

For many investors, investing in mid-cap stocks is considered to be a safe portfolio diversification strategy because mid-caps can offer better returns than large-cap stocks and tend to be more stable than their small-cap counterparts. Moreover, quality mid-cap stocks often exhibit high potential to boost their profits and market share. Additionally, many of them convert to large-caps over time. Let’s take a look at the five best- and worst-performing mid-cap stocks in Jan. 2023.

The Five Best-Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Jan. 2023

We used the January return data on mid-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best- and worst-performing mid-cap stocks in Jan. 2023. Here are the five best-performing mid-cap stocks in Jan. 2023:

C3.ai (94%)

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) shares are up by almost 65% in the last three months, capping their one-year return at around -13%. As of the time of this writing, C3.ai shares are trading at around $22.20 with a 52-week range of $10.16 to $30.92, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.8 billion. The company reported more than $252 million in revenue for 2021, up from over $183 million in 2020.

Wayfair (102%)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) shares are up by over 57% in the last three months, bringing their one-year return to around -61%. As of the time of this writing, Wayfair shares are trading at around $57 with a 52-week range of $28.11 to $156.04, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $6.6 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $13.7 billion in 2021, down from over $14 billion in 2020.

Peloton Interactive (106%)

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) shares are up by over 48% in the last three months, although after that robust gain, they are still down more than 60% over the last 12 months. As of the time of this writing, Peloton Interactive shares are trading at around $14.70 with a 52-week range of $6.66 to $39.63, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $5.3 billion. The company reported more than $3.5 billion in revenue for 2021, down from over $4 billion in 2020.

Sotera Health (119%)

Sotera Health Co NASDAQ: SHC Co (NASDAQ:SHC) shares are up by over 146% in the last three months but remain down by more than 25% for the last 12 months. As of the time of this writing, Sotera Health shares are trading at around $17.40 with a 52-week range of $5.78 to $24.90, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $5 billion. The company reported revenue of over $931 million in 2021, up from more than $818 million in 2020.

Carvana (186%)

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shares are up by nearly 20% over the last three months but remain down by more than 92% over the last 12 months. As of the time of this writing, Carvana shares are trading at around $11.90 with a 52-week range of $3.55 to $163.18, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.6 billion. The company reported more than $12.8 billion in revenue for 2021, up from over $5.5 billion in 2020.

The Five Worst-Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Jan. 2023

Here are the five worst-performing mid-cap stocks in Jan. 2023:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (-13%)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares are down by over 4% in the last three months, capping their 12-month decline at nearly 38%. As of the time of this writing, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are trading at around $33 with a 52-week range of $26.81 to $56.25, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3.4 billion. The company reported more than $138 million in revenue for 2021, up from more than $87 million in 2020.

Enviva (-15%)

Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) shares are down by over 21% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month decline to more than 34%. As of the time of this writing, Enviva shares are trading at around $45 with a 52-week range of $43.60 to $91.06, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $1 billion in 2021, up from more than $879 million in 2020.

Chegg (-17%)

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) shares are down by almost 40% in the last three months, capping their 12-month return at around -46%. As of the time of this writing, Chegg shares are trading at around $17 with a 52-week range of $15.66 to $37.64, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2 billion. The company reported more than $770 million in revenue for 2021, up from more than $640 million in 2020.

Calix (-21%)

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) shares are down by over 23% in the last three months but remain in the red for the last 12 months, with a decline of almost 8%. As of the time of this writing, Calix shares are trading at around $51 with a 52-week range of $31.59 to $77.44, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3.3 billion. The company reported more than $670 million in revenue for 2021, up from more than $540 million in 2020.

MSP Recovery (-31%)

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) shares are down by almost 7% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month decline to more than 89%. As of the time of this writing, MSP Recovery shares are trading at around $1 with a 52-week range of $0.9101 to $11.70, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3.5 billion.

