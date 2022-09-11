S&P 500   4,067.36
Here's Why This E-commerce Stock is Undervalued

Last updated on Sun., September 11, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) is an Argentinean e-commerce company and the operator of the largest online marketplace in Latin America.MELI is trying to recover from its more than two-year low of $600.68, though a brief consolidation near the $1,098 level sent the security lower in mid-August. The stock looks to be back on an uptrend, though, and could clear recent pressure at the 160-day moving average, should today's positive price action hold. 

meli sept 9

Speculating on MELI's next move with options could be the way to go. The security's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 61% sits in the 32nd percentile of its annal range. This implies options traders are pricing in low volatility expectations for the security right now. Additionally, the stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at 96 out of a possible 100. This means MELI has tended to outperform said volatility expectations. 

It's worth noting that stock trades at an extremely high forward price-earnings ratio of 78.74 and a price-sales ratio of 4.85. Nonetheless, MELI's valuation metrics are indicative of the business’s rapid growth rate. The e-commerce giant has generated 514% annual revenue growth since fiscal 2018, reporting a 78% increase in revenues for fiscal 2021 alone. MercadoLibre also reached profitability in 2021, reporting $83.3 million in net income, marking an $87.2 million increase from the $3.9 million in net losses it reported for fiscal 2020.

In addition, MELI is expected to end fiscal 2022 with a 46.6% increase in revenues and a 277.2% increase in earnings, justifying MercadoLibre stock’s high valuation metrics. The e-commerce business is also estimated to see 26.7% revenue growth and 64.3% earnings growth in fiscal 2023, making it a very attractive option for growth investors over the coming years, even after its big recovery.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

