S&P 500   4,065.11 (-0.62%)
DOW   33,604.02 (-0.28%)
QQQ   301.25 (-0.68%)
AAPL   152.85 (-0.56%)
MSFT   260.50 (-0.63%)
META   170.47 (-1.14%)
GOOGL   95.08 (-0.45%)
AMZN   97.14 (-1.03%)
TSLA   200.14 (-0.94%)
NVDA   217.47 (-1.16%)
NIO   10.13 (-0.59%)
BABA   100.62 (-2.41%)
AMD   79.39 (-0.86%)
T   19.24 (-0.10%)
F   12.92 (+0.08%)
MU   59.60 (-0.75%)
CGC   2.45 (+0.41%)
GE   83.70 (-0.42%)
DIS   105.67 (-0.15%)
AMC   5.47 (+4.19%)
PFE   42.94 (-0.02%)
PYPL   76.36 (-0.48%)
NFLX   347.96 (-0.78%)
Hershey Stock Poised to Notch Fresh Record High

Thu., February 16, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) are down 1.5% at $233.93 at last check, but maintain a 15.4% year-over-year lead. The equity attempted to conquer its Dec. 9, all-time high of $242.56 twice before Valentine's Day, and is now pulling back. This drop may have been  what the chocolate stock needed to bounce higher, though, as it is currently flashing a historically bullish signal.

According to Schaeffer's Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, HSY's latest peak comes amid historically low implied volatility (IV), which has been a bullish combination for the shares in the past. White's data shows four other signals in the last five years when the security was trading within 2% of its 52-week high, while its Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) stood in the 20th percentile of its annual range or lower. This is the case with Hershey stock's SVI of 18%, which sits in the 10th percentile of its annual range. 

One month after these signals, HSY was higher, averaging a 5.3% gain. From its current perch, a move of similar magnitude would place the security at a brand new record high of $246.32.

The brokerage bunch is bearish toward Hershey stock, with 10 calling it a tepid "hold' or worse, while five say "strong buy." This leaves ample room for upgrades going forward.

