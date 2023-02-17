Hershey Stock Poised to Notch Fresh Record High

The shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) are down 1.5% at $233.93 at last check, but maintain a 15.4% year-over-year lead. The equity attempted to conquer its Dec. 9, all-time high of $242.56 twice before Valentine's Day, and is now pulling back. This drop may have been what the chocolate stock needed to bounce higher, though, as it is currently flashing a historically bullish signal.

According to Schaeffer's Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, HSY's latest peak comes amid historically low implied volatility (IV), which has been a bullish combination for the shares in the past. White's data shows four other signals in the last five years when the security was trading within 2% of its 52-week high, while its Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) stood in the 20th percentile of its annual range or lower. This is the case with Hershey stock's SVI of 18%, which sits in the 10th percentile of its annual range.

One month after these signals, HSY was higher, averaging a 5.3% gain. From its current perch, a move of similar magnitude would place the security at a brand new record high of $246.32.

The brokerage bunch is bearish toward Hershey stock, with 10 calling it a tepid "hold' or worse, while five say "strong buy." This leaves ample room for upgrades going forward.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here