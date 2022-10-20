High court asked to stop Arkansas law against Israel boycott

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,666.40 (-0.78%)
DOW   30,339.13 (-0.28%)
QQQ   268.13 (-0.87%)
AAPL   142.80 (-0.74%)
MSFT   235.03 (-0.61%)
META   131.76 (-1.10%)
GOOGL   99.69 (+0.06%)
AMZN   114.96 (-0.10%)
TSLA   205.82 (-7.30%)
NVDA   121.57 (+0.88%)
NIO   10.95 (+0.27%)
BABA   72.07 (+1.12%)
AMD   57.51 (+0.49%)
T   16.71 (+7.53%)
MU   53.58 (+1.04%)
CGC   2.37 (-2.07%)
F   11.74 (-3.22%)
GE   69.92 (-0.86%)
DIS   98.41 (-0.59%)
AMC   6.30 (+3.11%)
PYPL   84.04 (-0.51%)
PFE   42.85 (-0.60%)
NFLX   267.35 (-1.85%)
S&P 500   3,666.40 (-0.78%)
DOW   30,339.13 (-0.28%)
QQQ   268.13 (-0.87%)
AAPL   142.80 (-0.74%)
MSFT   235.03 (-0.61%)
META   131.76 (-1.10%)
GOOGL   99.69 (+0.06%)
AMZN   114.96 (-0.10%)
TSLA   205.82 (-7.30%)
NVDA   121.57 (+0.88%)
NIO   10.95 (+0.27%)
BABA   72.07 (+1.12%)
AMD   57.51 (+0.49%)
T   16.71 (+7.53%)
MU   53.58 (+1.04%)
CGC   2.37 (-2.07%)
F   11.74 (-3.22%)
GE   69.92 (-0.86%)
DIS   98.41 (-0.59%)
AMC   6.30 (+3.11%)
PYPL   84.04 (-0.51%)
PFE   42.85 (-0.60%)
NFLX   267.35 (-1.85%)
S&P 500   3,666.40 (-0.78%)
DOW   30,339.13 (-0.28%)
QQQ   268.13 (-0.87%)
AAPL   142.80 (-0.74%)
MSFT   235.03 (-0.61%)
META   131.76 (-1.10%)
GOOGL   99.69 (+0.06%)
AMZN   114.96 (-0.10%)
TSLA   205.82 (-7.30%)
NVDA   121.57 (+0.88%)
NIO   10.95 (+0.27%)
BABA   72.07 (+1.12%)
AMD   57.51 (+0.49%)
T   16.71 (+7.53%)
MU   53.58 (+1.04%)
CGC   2.37 (-2.07%)
F   11.74 (-3.22%)
GE   69.92 (-0.86%)
DIS   98.41 (-0.59%)
AMC   6.30 (+3.11%)
PYPL   84.04 (-0.51%)
PFE   42.85 (-0.60%)
NFLX   267.35 (-1.85%)
S&P 500   3,666.40 (-0.78%)
DOW   30,339.13 (-0.28%)
QQQ   268.13 (-0.87%)
AAPL   142.80 (-0.74%)
MSFT   235.03 (-0.61%)
META   131.76 (-1.10%)
GOOGL   99.69 (+0.06%)
AMZN   114.96 (-0.10%)
TSLA   205.82 (-7.30%)
NVDA   121.57 (+0.88%)
NIO   10.95 (+0.27%)
BABA   72.07 (+1.12%)
AMD   57.51 (+0.49%)
T   16.71 (+7.53%)
MU   53.58 (+1.04%)
CGC   2.37 (-2.07%)
F   11.74 (-3.22%)
GE   69.92 (-0.86%)
DIS   98.41 (-0.59%)
AMC   6.30 (+3.11%)
PYPL   84.04 (-0.51%)
PFE   42.85 (-0.60%)
NFLX   267.35 (-1.85%)

High court asked to stop Arkansas law against Israel boycott

Thu., October 20, 2022 | Terry Wallace And Andrew Demillo, Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Free-speech advocates asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to overturn a federal appeals court ruling that upheld an Arkansas law requiring state contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel.

Contractors that don't sign the pledge must reduce their fees by 20%. Republican legislators who drafted the 2017 law have said it was not prompted by a specific incident in the state.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued on behalf of the Arkansas Times, a Little Rock-based alternative weekly newspaper.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in June that the law does not unconstitutionally infringe on free-speech rights. The full St. Louis-based court's decision overturned a three-judge panel's ruling last year that the law violated contractors’ free-speech rights.

In its plea for the Supreme Court to take up the case, the ACLU called the 8th Circuit Court's ruling a “radical departure” from a Supreme Court precedent that an NAACP boycott of a Port Gibson, Mississippi, hardware retailer was constitutionally protected speech, expression and assembly.

The high court “has long stood for the principle that states cannot suppress politically motivated consumer boycotts,” the ACLU said. It said the 8th Circuit Court ruled that only speech and associations surrounding a boycott were protected, not a boycott itself.

The ACLU also asserted that the 8th Circuit decision was inconsistent with rulings by other federal appeals courts, creating judicial uncertainty.

It also argued that the ruling “gives states a blank check to selectively penalize boycotts that express disfavored messages, as Arkansas did here, and thereby conflicts with the First Amendment’s requirement of content neutrality."

The law followed similar restrictions enacted by other states in response to a movement promoting boycotts, divestment and sanctions of Israeli institutions and businesses over the country’s treatment of Palestinians. Israeli officials say the campaign masks a deeper goal of delegitimizing and even destroying the country.


Similar measures in Arizona, Kansas and Texas that were blocked by the courts were later allowed to be enforced after lawmakers narrowed the requirement to apply only to larger contracts. The Arkansas law applies to contracts worth $1,000 or more.

Citing its anti-boycott law, Arizona last year sold off millions of dollars in Unilever bonds over subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s decision to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories.

___

Wallace reported from Dallas.

Should you invest $1,000 in ITT right now?

Before you consider ITT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ITT wasn't on the list.

While ITT currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.