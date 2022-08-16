High temps, drought in China affect drinking water, crops

S&P 500   4,297.14
DOW   33,912.44
QQQ   333.06
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season 
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
Copper More Critical than Lithium? (Ad)
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
5X Potential Growth By 2030? Is This Little-Known Market About To Explode? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,297.14
DOW   33,912.44
QQQ   333.06
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season 
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
Copper More Critical than Lithium? (Ad)
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
5X Potential Growth By 2030? Is This Little-Known Market About To Explode? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,297.14
DOW   33,912.44
QQQ   333.06
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season 
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
Copper More Critical than Lithium? (Ad)
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
5X Potential Growth By 2030? Is This Little-Known Market About To Explode? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,297.14
DOW   33,912.44
QQQ   333.06
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season 
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
Copper More Critical than Lithium? (Ad)
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
5X Potential Growth By 2030? Is This Little-Known Market About To Explode? (Ad)

High temps, drought in China affect drinking water, crops

Tue., August 16, 2022 | The Associated Press


In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker stands on top of a truck distributing water to residents with a banner which reads "Luoping Drought Relief water truck" in Luoping village of Wushan County in southwestern China's Chongqing, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Unusually high temperatures and a prolonged drought are affecting large swaths of China, affecting crop yields and drinking water supplies for thousands of people. (Huang Wei/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Unusually high temperatures and a prolonged drought are affecting large swaths of China, reducing crop yields and drinking water supplies.

The lack of rain has been especially marked in the southwestern megacity of Chongqing, which encompasses a large area of mountains and rivers.

State media on Tuesday reported fire trucks were delivering water to outlying villages for drinking and irrigating crops.

Rainfall in Chongqing has been half of what is usually expected for the year and some smaller waterways have dried up entirely.

Authorities have issued warnings of temperatures exceeding 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). Many parts of China have broken records for high temperatures this year.

Amid the drought, other areas of China have been hit by flash floods, underscoring the effects of climate change on the vast nation of 1.4 billion people stretching from the mountains and deserts of Central Asia to the South China Sea.

The Chongqing drought has affected more than 600,000 people and 36,700 hectares (90,690 acres) of crops, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

Neighboring Hubei province has also been badly hit, with some areas reporting the growing season a complete failure, Xinhua said.

7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.