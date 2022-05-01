History Says Buy the Dip on This Blue-Chip Stock

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is down 2.3% to trade at $177.83 at last check. The blue-chip name has faced some volatility since its Feb. 16, record high of $199.55, with at least three rallies since then falling short of the $195 level, despite a valiant bounce off the $156 region. AXP is up 15.3% year-over-year, however, and there's reason to believe it may move higher still after a pullback to a historically bullish trendline.

Specifically, American Express stock recently came within one standard deviation of its 160-day moving average. According to data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, comparable moves occured seven times in the last three years, with AXP seeing a positive one-month return 83% of the time, and averaging a 7.9% jump. A similar move from its current perch would put the equity back above the $191 mark.

A shift in sentiment amongst the brokerage bunch could create additional tailwinds for American Express stock. Of the 17 firms in coverage, 10 call the equity a tepid "hold."

The security would also benefit from an unwinding of pessimism in the options pits. This is per AXP's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 2.13, which stands higher than 91% of readings from the past year, suggesting short-term options traders have rarely been more put-biased.

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen. Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.