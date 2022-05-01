S&P 500   4,131.93
DOW   32,977.21
QQQ   313.25
Buffett invests big chunk of Berkshire Hathaway's cash
Biden order to boost mining may not have quick payoff
Despite payment, investors brace for Russia to default
Warren Buffett tells shareholders about spending $51 billion
Live updates l Images show damage to oil depots in Russia
Live updates l Sweden: Russian plane violated its airspace
Live updates l Zelenskyy urges Russian troops not to fight
History Says Buy the Dip on This Blue-Chip Stock

Last updated on Sunday, May 1, 2022

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is down 2.3% to trade at $177.83 at last check. The blue-chip name has faced some volatility since its Feb. 16, record high of $199.55, with at least three rallies since then falling short of the $195 level, despite a valiant bounce off the $156 region. AXP is up 15.3% year-over-year, however, and there's reason to believe it may move higher still after a pullback to a historically bullish trendline.

Specifically, American Express stock recently came within one standard deviation of its 160-day moving average. According to data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, comparable moves occured seven times in the last three years, with AXP seeing a positive one-month return 83% of the time, and averaging a 7.9% jump. A similar move from its current perch would put the equity back above the $191 mark.

AXP 160 Day

A shift in sentiment amongst the brokerage bunch could create additional tailwinds for American Express stock. Of the 17 firms in coverage, 10 call the equity a tepid "hold."

The security would also benefit from an unwinding of pessimism in the options pits. This is per AXP's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 2.13, which stands higher than 91% of readings from the past year, suggesting short-term options traders have rarely been more put-biased.


