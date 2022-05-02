History Says Buy the Dip on This Blue-Chip Stock

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is down 2.3% to trade at $177.83 at last check. The blue-chip name has faced some volatility since its Feb. 16, record high of $199.55, with at least three rallies since then falling short of the $195 level, despite a valiant bounce off the $156 region. AXP is up 15.3% year-over-year, however, and there's reason to believe it may move higher still after a pullback to a historically bullish trendline.

Specifically, American Express stock recently came within one standard deviation of its 160-day moving average. According to data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, comparable moves occured seven times in the last three years, with AXP seeing a positive one-month return 83% of the time, and averaging a 7.9% jump. A similar move from its current perch would put the equity back above the $191 mark.

A shift in sentiment amongst the brokerage bunch could create additional tailwinds for American Express stock. Of the 17 firms in coverage, 10 call the equity a tepid "hold."

The security would also benefit from an unwinding of pessimism in the options pits. This is per AXP's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 2.13, which stands higher than 91% of readings from the past year, suggesting short-term options traders have rarely been more put-biased.

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.